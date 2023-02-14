UAE: Star Soda, the UAE-based top-selling soda brand manufactured by International Beverage and Filling Industries (IBFI) has taken a significant step forward in reaching out to customers and further expanding its market share in KSA by appointing Binzagr Company as the exclusive distributor in the Kingdom.

This partnership between the IBFI, a subsidiary of Albatha Holding- one of the UAE's oldest and largest business holdings - and KSA's leading distributors with a rich heritage of 142 years, is expected to make waves in terms of sales growth for both companies.

Star Drinks and Binzagr Company commemorated the exclusive partnership during an intimate launch ceremony last month. Ahmed Binzagr, President of Binzagr Company, and Mohy Eldin Eladawy, General Manager at IBFI, inaugurated the newfound partnership with an official signing during the launch.

Speaking on the exclusive partnership, Ahmed Binzagr, President of Binzagr Company said, "We are honored to have earned the trust and confidence of IBFI and Albatha Group as the exclusive distributor of Star Soda. We are proud to be associated with the well-loved and number one soda brand in KSA.

"We are excited that the rich history and heritage of our companies, along with the high-quality range of Star Soda beverages and the growing market trend for such products will only result in further elevating the brand's market share, and both our businesses to greater heights," adds Binzagr.

Launched in 1992, IBFI is a subsidiary of the largest and oldest business holdings in the UAE – Albatha Group, a well-established conglomerate with a dynamic portfolio of business interests in FMCG manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceutical, automobile, engineering, real estate, healthcare, home and personal care, retail and home products; with products exported to over 35 countries worldwide.

For his part, Mohy Eldin Eladawy, General Manager at IBFI, said: "These are indeed exciting times in KSA with the rapid transformation happening in

almost all sectors of its economy. And, to have Binzagr as our partner in this market speaks volumes about the importance of the KSA market for Star Soda, IBFI and the Albatha Group. We are therefore confident that through Binzagr Company's long heritage, extensive footprints and expertise across KSA, we will achieve our aspirations to further reach out to its consumers and remain as the number one soda brand in the hearts and minds of every consumer in KSA," For further information, please visit: www.stardrinks.com

About International Beverage and Filling Industries (IBFI)

International Beverage & Filling Industries (IBFI), established in 1992, is one of the leading beverage manufacturing companies based in Sharjah, UAE. IBFI is a part of Albatha Holding Group, a renowned conglomerate with diversified business interests in FMCG manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceutical, automobile, engineering, real estate, healthcare, home and personal care, retail and home products. IBFI is also one of the leading exporters of beverages with products shipped to over 35 countries in the world.

The Sharjah-based company operates in different divisions including processing & filling, PET bottling and screw cap manufacturing to packaging, and storage solutions. The company was the first in the region to introduce juice in PET bottles. Its flagship brand STAR operates in four different divisions: juices, soda, carbonated soft drinks, and water. For further information, please visit: www.stardrinks.com

