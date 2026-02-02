Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Standard Chartered announced today the successful issuance of a USD 170 million Certificate of Deposit (CD) through its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch (Regulated by the DFSA). The issuance was executed under the Bank’s UK eCD/CP Programme, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for liquidity and cross-border capital flows.

The transaction marks a key milestone in Standard Chartered’s efforts to leverage its DIFC platform as part of the Bank’s global funding and treasury strategy. It broadens the Bank’s short-term funding base and enhances access to both regional and international liquidity, reflecting the UAE’s growing importance in connecting global markets and serving as a gateway for capital movement across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Camil Zoghby, Head of Treasury Markets for the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, at Standard Chartered, said: “This issuance is the first of many in the region, and it represents an important step in strengthening our funding resilience and broadening our global liquidity reach. The DIFC platform enables us to raise short-term funding efficiently from both regional and international investors, while aligning with the UAE’s vision to serve as a bridge between global capital markets and the fast-growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

He added: “For Standard Chartered, this transaction is part of a deliberate strategy to diversify funding sources across our network and reinforce the flexibility of our balance sheet. It demonstrates how we are using our international footprint to connect liquidity pools and deepen market access through world-class financial centres. We see significant potential to expand this capability further as the region’s capital markets ecosystem continues to evolve.”

These Certificates of Deposit and Commercial Papers offer institutional investors tradable short-term investment instruments backed by one of the world’s most internationally connected bank. It also signals growing confidence in the UAE’s sophisticated financial infrastructure, which continues to attract global institutions and investors seeking access to diversified funding opportunities through the region.

The UAE’s sustained investment in world-class regulatory frameworks, transparent markets, and cross-border financial connectivity has established it as a critical node in global capital flows. By utilising the DIFC as a launch platform for this issuance, Standard Chartered is contributing to the country’s broader ambition to deepen its role in international finance and facilitate trade and investment between East and West.

Standard Chartered’s latest issuance underscores the Bank’s long-standing confidence in the UAE as a world-class financial hub and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the country’s vision of sustainable growth, innovation, and global integration.

