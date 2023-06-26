Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy: Within 10 years, STA has established 4 schools in different governorates

Cairo – Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA) is pleased to announce the opening of the online application for the new AY 2023/2024 at its branches in 10th of Ramadan and Sadat City. STA offers its students a unique educational experience as the model is designed to provide students with 80% practical training at leading companies & factories and 20% theoretical education at the academy, in more than 15 fields of specializations. Thus, it qualifies them to embark on the local and global market with the tools required to succeed.

Students at STA have the opportunity to earn accredited certificates, including a diploma certificate from the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, and an international certificate of competencies from the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Egypt or from Oracle International in Programming according to the specialization. Furthermore, the students will have access to the various benefits that are provided such as: International certificates, practical experience, monthly incentives, provide job opportunities to its graduates, scholarships (up to 100%), medical insurance, uniform, and transportation.

STA also offers a range of additional activities designed to help students develop their personal and professional skills. One such opportunity is the Professional English Language certificate, accredited by the University of Cambridge in England.

STA has admission requirements for applicants. To be eligible to apply, applicants must be Egyptian and must not be older than 18 years at the time he/she applies. Additionally, applicants must have obtained a preparatory certificate with a minimum of 220 score at the year of application and must meet the admission requirements for their chosen major.

In this context, Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy – Chairman of the board of Trustees, Elsewedy Electric Foundation stated: “Our goal at STA is to improve the field of technical education and vocational training in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education. We strive to prepare a new generation of professionals and technicians who are qualified for the local and global labor market by providing high-quality education that meets international standards. Within 10 years, STA has established 4 schools in the governorates of Sharqia, Menoufia, and Port Said. More than 1,000 students have graduated from these schools, with 80% employability at leading companies & factories for different study fields.

“STA offers unique technical education in cooperation with more than 50 industry and international partners. STA aims to develop the technical skills of young people and qualify them to meet the requirements of the local and global labor market. We strive to enhance the student’s competitiveness and help them secure rewarding job opportunities,” Mrs. Hanan Elrihany – CEO, STA added.

STA offers a wide range of specializations such as: Logistics- Warehouse Operation Section, Electrical Maintenance, Electrical Installations in the field of Construction, Mechanical Operation and Maintenance, Energy Components – Cables & Transformers, Manufacturing, Installment, and Maintenance of Busway, Plastic Machine Operation, Industrial Electronics, Iron and Steel Production, Technology of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Printing & Binding, Oracle Programming and Industrial Applications, and Diesel and Heavy Equipment.

Apply online through the following link: https://sqr.co/STA2023/

About STA

Elsewedy Technical Academy (STA) was established in 2011 as a commitment from El Sewedy Electric Group for community development and the development of technical education and vocational training in Egypt in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education in a dual education system for three years, and the study is based on practical training of 80% in partner factories and 20% theoretical education at school. STA grants accredited international certificates according to each specialty, in addition to the benefits it provides to its students.