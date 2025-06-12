The launch is the first puzzle piece of Bitpanda’s ambition to build a user-first, fully compliant Web3 ecosystem – rooted in real utility and designed to make Web3 accessible for everyone.

Vision: One token to connect it all

Vienna: Kicking off Bitpanda’s Web3 product suite is Vision (VSN), the utility and governance token at the heart of the ecosystem. Launching on July 16, from a merge of Bitpanda’s two existing tokens BEST and Pantos, it launches with deep, native integration across Bitpanda’s platform and upcoming Web3 products, unlocking real-world value and a clear path to mass adoption.

What users can do with VSN:

Save on fees : 20% fee discounts on Bitpanda.com and Bitpanda’s DeFi Wallet.

: 20% fee discounts on Bitpanda.com and Bitpanda’s DeFi Wallet. Staking Rewards : Earn up to 10% APY on staked VSN.

: Earn up to 10% APY on staked VSN. Governance : Vote on upgrades, reward rates, token emissions and protocol changes.

: Vote on upgrades, reward rates, token emissions and protocol changes. Launchpad Access : Early entry into vetted Web3 token launches.

: Early entry into vetted Web3 token launches. Loyalty & Airdrops: Participate in exclusive token drops and reward programmes.

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Deputy CEO at Bitpanda, commented: “Vision is the engine behind everything we’re building in Web3, like electricity is for many things in modern life. It fuels the ecosystem, connects our products, and rewards users for engaging with the tools we’re building. This includes fee savings and staking, as well as governance and loyalty, which turn into benefits for everyone in the Bitpanda ecosystem and beyond.”

​​​​​​​The Bitpanda Web3 ecosystem

While many Web3 projects remain experimental, Bitpanda’s approach is grounded in real utility. Its new ecosystem is built for everyday users and will enable millions of people to enter Web3, just Amazon turned online shopping from niche to normal – Bitpanda Web3 will enable Web3 to reach the mainstream. With nearly 7 million users, Bitpanda’s aim is to give everyone access in a compliant and secure way, without sacrificing on the user experience.

In addition to Vision (VSN), Bitpanda’s Web3 product suite contains the following components:

Bitpanda DeFi Wallet: The consumer-grade entry point

An intuitive smart wallet providing everything users need to trade, earn, and manage assets onchain across major blockchain networks, all from a single, intuitive app. Designed for both crypto natives and newcomers, the wallet allows users to trade, earn, and manage assets with institutional-grade security. At launch, the wallet will support over 5,000 tokens across Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum.

Vision Protocol: Frictionless, cross-chain trading

Vision Protocol is the underlying liquidity engine of the ecosystem. It aggregates top decentralised exchanges and bridges like 1inch, Jupiter, and Rango to deliver seamless swaps across chains – fully embedded into the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet.

Vision Chain: Europe’s compliant Layer 2

A dedicated Ethereum Layer 2 network designed for tokenising real-world assets. Vision Chain serves as the compliant backbone for Europe’s onchain finance, bringing securities, commodities, and fiat onchain in one unified layer.

Bitpanda Launchpad: Onramping innovation

A platform for launching curated high-quality crypto projects. Bitpanda Launchpad ensures investor protection, project legitimacy, and fast-track access to promising teams and listing on Bitpanda and their partners. For investors, it provides early access to the cutting edge of DeFi innovation, creating a true win-win for builders and users alike.

Eric Demuth, Co-Founder and CEO at Bitpanda, commented: “We are highly committed to build the onchain future in a compliant, secure and simple to use way. Just like Apple did with Smartphones. Therefore we have hired a strong team of Web3 industry experts - and this has just been the start for our ambitious plans.”