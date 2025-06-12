Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, leading global lifestyle and fashion conglomerate, proudly announces the official opening of British heritage brand, Barbour’s standalone stores in Dubai. Located in Dubai Hills Mall and City Centre Mirdif, the stores will bring Barbour’s timeless British heritage and modern lifestyle collections to a new audience in the Middle East.

Founded in 1894 in South Shields, in the North East of England, 5th generation family-owned Barbour is synonymous with craftsmanship, quality, and style inspired by the British countryside. With a rich heritage spanning over 130 years, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its British roots.

The Dubai Hills Mall and City Centre Mirdif stores will feature Barbour’s new Spring/Summer 2025 collection, a contemporary take on the brand’s heritage, offering a range of lightweight, versatile summer pieces designed for modern lifestyles. In addition to classic lightweight quilted and waxed jackets which the brand is renowned for, the collection includes stylish and functional apparel suited to Dubai’s climate. Customers will also have access to MyBarbour, a new personalised pin badge collection that allows them to customise their Barbour experience.

The stores launch follows global retail leader, Apparel Group’s announcement in September 2024 which announced the signing of Barbour in six key markets: the UAE, Saudia Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

“We are thrilled to introduce Barbour’s inaugural stores in Dubai, marking a pivotal milestone in our regional expansion plans for the renowned brand,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This launch reinforces our commitment to enhancing the region’s fashion landscape and providing our customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Neil Parker, Managing Director, Global Distributors at Barbour, said: “We are delighted to be launching Barbour in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in our global growth strategy. The Middle East represents an exciting new market for us and we are confident that our blend of timeless British style and high-quality craftsmanship will resonate with customers in the region. The new stores will provide a home for our unique collections and heritage, bringing the true essence of Barbour to Dubai.”

About Barbour

The Barbour story began in 1894 when founder John Barbour established himself in the burgeoning port of South Shields in the North East of England supplying oilskins and other garments to protect the growing community of fishermen, sailors and mariners to protect them from the worst of the British weather. Today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men and women. Shirts, knitwear, trousers, dresses, footwear and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour’s iconic outerwear.

A family-owned 5th generation brand established over 130 years ago, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 55 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the US and Asia.

www.barbour.com

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

For more information, visit https://www.appcorp.ae/#vision.