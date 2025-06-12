Saudi Arabia, Al Khobar: In an era where innovation is increasingly influencing safety and operational standards, one Saudi-based robotics company is helping redefine how the region approaches complex industrial maintenance challenges.

AFI Robotics, has emerged as one of the pioneers in robotic inspection and cleaning solutions for industries such as energy, petrochemicals, hydrocarbon and manufacturing. Founded in 2020, the company designs and deploys a range of remotely operated robotic systems that operate in confined, complex industrial settings, eliminating the need for human entry, shutdowns, or environmental compromise.

“As industrial demand grows across the region, we see robotics not just as a technological advancement, but as an essential shift in how operations are executed. Our mission is to enhance safety, reduce operational disruptions, and empower industries with smarter, site-adapted solutions,” said Talal Al Hamdan, Chairman of AFI Robotics, and prominent Saudi entrepreneur and businessman in manufacturing, marine, and high technology solutions inclusive of logistics under ASH Group.

One of the company’s flagship technologies is a submersible inspection robot that performs ultrasonic thickness testing inside live tanks, without interrupting operations inline with API 653 RP575 which are standards used for the inspection, repair, alteration, and reconstruction of aboveground storage tanks, primarily in the petroleum and chemical industries. Another system, designed for robotic desludging, can clean up to 150 cubic meters per hour while mapping the sludge volume in real-time using echo sounders. These solutions have been successfully applied to a wide range of storage tanks, oily trenches, and industrial basins across the region.

The company’s approach blends mechanical engineering with machine learning. AFI’s visual inspection platforms feature explosion-proof cameras and AI-enabled defect recognition software, allowing operators to detect multiple anomalies or corrosion from a remote console. Every design is tailored to function in volatile, high-pressure environments, minimizing both ecological impact and operational downtime.

"Traditionally, inspections for above ground storage tanks (AST), oil ponds, pits, and basins required manual entry and suckers, often leading to extended downtime and environmental impact" explains Rabieh Ghossainy Founder and Managing Director of AFI Robotics. "Our robots are changing that equation, enabling in-service operations that are safer, faster, and more environmentally sound."

Additionally, in 2022, AFI Robotics entered into a formal joint veture with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), and as a result, AFI Robotics research team resides within the university’s Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics (IRC-IMR), where students and researchers contribute to co-developing several advanced robotic systems, with a mandate to serve the local energy sector. This is a key milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to localized innovation and the value of bridging academic research with real-world industrial application. This collaboration serves as a model for how industry and academia can co-create meaningful, scalable solutions.

In recognition of this collaboration, the company was awarded KFUPM’s prestigious Vision to Venture Award. The award highlights AFI Robotics’ ability to take innovative concepts from the lab to the field, addressing real-world industrial challenges while nurturing local talent. It also affirms the company’s role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader innovation and localization objectives in the advanced manufacturing and robotics sectors.

Beyond its core technologies, AFI Robotics continues to invest in research and field testing to refine its systems for evolving industry requirements and to support predictive maintenance and operational transparency. As industrial automation accelerates in the Gulf and beyond, AFI Robotics aims to stay at the forefront, bridging engineering innovation with practical, on-site impact across a key sector in the region.

Today, with regional demand increasing for safer and advanced solutions in industrial maintenance, AFI Robotics is positioned not just as a service provider, but as a catalyst for long-term change.

About AFI Robotics

AFI Robotics is a Saudi-based engineering company specializing in robotic inspection and cleaning technologies for industrial environments. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Al Khobar, the company develops and deploys advanced robotic systems for in-service tank inspections, sludge removal, and visual assessments in hazardous zones. It is a member of SPRINT Robotics. With a focus on safety and innovation, AFI Robotics serves the oil, gas, and energy sector. In 2022, AFI Robotics entered into a formal joint venture with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics (IRC-IMR), and has received the university’s Vision to Venture Award for its contribution to industrial robotics research. Learn more at www.afirobotics.com.sa