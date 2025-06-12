Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated its first direct and scheduled flights from Riyadh to Vienna, the capital of Austria. This strategic route, launched in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program (ACP), follows Saudia’s successful seasonal operations from Jeddah earlier this year and supports the airline’s international expansion efforts. It reflects Saudia’s ongoing commitment to strengthening global connectivity and enhancing access to key international destinations.

The new route operates four times weekly from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Vienna International Airport. Flights depart Riyadh under flight number SV153, with return flights from Vienna under SV152, scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flights will be operated with Saudia’s modern aircraft, featuring spacious seating and advanced entertainment systems tailored to meet the needs of all guest segments, along with a range of exceptional onboard services that enhance the overall travel experience.

The launch of the Riyadh–Vienna route complements Saudia's existing services from Jeddah to Vienna, reinforcing the airline's presence in Europe and providing guests with more convenient travel options. This expansion aligns with Saudia's commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting the Kingdom's efforts to attract international tourists, investors, and business travelers.

With a network spanning over 100 destinations across four continents, Saudia continues to invest in its fleet and services to meet the growing demand for air travel. The introduction of the Riyadh–Vienna route is a testament to Saudia's dedication to connecting the world to Kingdom and contributing to the realization of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 across key sectors including tourism, entertainment, finance, business, and religious travel such as Hajj and Umrah.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 147 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

About ACP

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP) streamlines market entry and promotes expansion opportunities for local and international air travel partners in the Kingdom. By developing new routes, ACP aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in tourism air connectivity. ACP also enables the objectives of the Saudi National Tourism Strategy and Saudi National Aviation Strategy by increasing resilient capacity and ensuring high-quality service standards.