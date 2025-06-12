Middle East – Deloitte has launched its Global Agentic Network, a strategic initiative designed to scale AI-driven digital workforce solutions for organizations around the world, with significant potential to transform business operations across the Middle East.

As AI adoption accelerates in the region, Deloitte’s agentic AI offering provides a future-forward solution that combines intelligent automation with human expertise. Through its global network spanning EMEA, Asia Pacific, and North America - and with a growing regional focus in the GCC - Deloitte is bringing AI-powered agents to enterprises looking to drive operational efficiency, accelerate growth, and reimagine how work gets done.

Agentic AI refers to software agents capable of autonomously executing tasks, orchestrating workflows, and adapting based on input from users or other systems. These agents, powered by large language models and machine learning, are designed to learn and evolve - making them ideal for complex, dynamic business environments.

In the Middle East, where government and private sector agendas alike are emphasizing digital transformation, the Global Agentic Network supports national strategies for AI innovation and economic diversification. Deloitte is already supporting regional clients in sectors such as energy, government, and financial services to implement agentic solutions that streamline decision-making, improve efficiency, and unlock value at scale.

“The Middle East is on a rapid trajectory toward AI-led transformation, and Agentic AI is a game-changer for how businesses operate,” said Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East Gen AI Leader. “At Deloitte, we’re helping our clients navigate the world of AI transformation by architecting and building the capabilities and trust needed for them to scale out their AI deployments and transform at the core. Our clients are finding new efficiencies in their ways of working, streamlining their operations, and reimagining their entire value chains. This is an exciting moment to help shape what the future of work looks like in our region, especially as governments and industries double down on innovation and future-readiness.”

The Global Agentic Network includes alliances with leading technology platforms and the launch of solutions like Zora AI™, Deloitte’s suite of proprietary AI agents that can autonomously perform complex business functions. These tools are already being deployed within Deloitte’s own operations, as part of the firm’s broader ambition to become an AI-fueled organization by 2030.

The network also supports Deloitte’s commitment to upskilling its workforce and embedding AI into its core services, allowing the firm to deliver faster, more insightful, and more adaptive solutions to clients.

As part of this global initiative, Deloitte Middle East is accelerating local AI capabilities and working with clients to responsibly integrate agentic AI into their transformation journeys, bridging the gap between traditional automation and true enterprise intelligence.

