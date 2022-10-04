Dubai, United Arab Emirates - St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine Grenada, West Indies, in the Caribbean will be attending the UAE Education Fair organized by BMI in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, on 12 and 13 October at the Crowne Plaza Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and 14 October at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort.

SGU will attend the event to equip aspiring students with information about what to look for in an international medical school. Students can learn more about St. George’s University School of Medicine, with over 45 years’ experience of training medical professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions on life in Grenada, details on admission requirements, career outcomes, and the different pathways SGU provides.

SGU’s attendance at the BMI event held in the UAE offers a chance for aspiring doctors and students of medicine to explore the opportunity of gaining experience in the US and UK, with an option to start immediately after graduating from high school.

“Our graduates can take pathways to begin studying in Grenada, the UK, or the US, with clinical rotation opportunities at over 75 hospitals and health centers in the US and the UK. We pride ourselves with providing a truly international medical education and our presence at the BMI event is an opportunity to connect with all students aspiring to study medicine abroad. These future doctors will join a network of SGU alumni who have practiced medicine across the Middle East” says David Anthonisz, Director, International Student Recruitment.

BMI was recently acquired by Times Higher Education, further bolstering its international credentials as a trusted and prestigious education event specialist. The acquisition brings together two globally renowned brands in international education, with a combined reach of over 20 million prospective international students each year. It will significantly expand the range of options that institutions have to engage with prospective partners and students in even more locations worldwide.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. St. George’s University School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-, and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the United Kingdom.