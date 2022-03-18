Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohamed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, today inaugurated the first Congress in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi. Spearheaded by health care leaders from Mayo Clinic International and SSMC, the congress brought together specialists from across the world to help advance and shape the future of gastroenterology.

Through this congress, multidisciplinary exchange of knowledge and experiences were facilitated, together with cutting-edge educational sessions, workshops, and interactive debates.

During the first day, experts discussed a wide array of clinical and research topics, highlighting the most recent advances across the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy, including the role of artificial intelligence systems in endoscopy, endoscopic treatment of obesity, and the latest therapies for inflammatory bowel disease, all of which are major local issues in the UAE.

Attendees were also able to participate in educational sessions, workshops, and interactive debates, which shared best practices in the field from around the world and enabled them to collaborate to tackle complex problems that reduce barriers to improving care.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Operations Officer at SEHA, said: “One of the many valuable outcomes of the joint venture with Mayo Clinic has been facilitating a collaborative exchange of knowledge and innovation that has taken place from events such as today’s congress. By harnessing the vast medical expertise and experience across our networks, we are able to better develop local talent and, as such, champion a world-class healthcare system in the UAE that provides exceptional patient care in line with international standards.”

Dr. Michael B. Wallace, Congress President and Division Chair of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at SSMC, commented on the event saying: “It has been exciting to see the gastrointestinal community come together here in Abu Dhabi. Through the partnership between SSMC and Mayo Clinic, we have had the opportunity to offer experts from the gastroenterology and hepatology field of practice with a chance to gain new perspectives and skills that will help enhance the quality of care that is being delivered to UAE patients.”

“We are very pleased with the amount of stimulating collaboration and engagement taking place so far,” said Dr. Laura Raffals, Congress Vice President and Vice Chair of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Mayo Clinic. “The congress is a perfect chance to explore valuable connections and research developments that will enable members to discover new tools, technologies and processes in the medical field.”

The two-day event featured internationally renowned experts. These notable attendees include Dr. Omar Najim, Executive Affairs Director at DOH, Dr. G. Anton Decker, President of Mayo Clinic International, USA, Dr. Naser Ammash, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Sciences - Chief Executive Officer, SSMC in partnership with Mayo Clinic, Dr. Matthew Gettman, Chief Medical Officer, SSMC, Mr. Michael James Ryan, Chief Administration Officer, SSMC and Dr. Abba Zubair, Dean of Education, SSMC.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education, and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of healthcare services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 24 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.

As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres and includes a hybrid operating room, 26 neonatal intensive care units, and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.