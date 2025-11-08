The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) and Jeddah Municipality have signed an Integrated Coastal Collaboration Framework to strengthen regulatory integration, enhance marine oversight, and enable sustainable tourism activities along Jeddah’s coastline. The signing took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Fahad Toonsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Red Sea Authority.

The framework was signed by His Excellency Eng. Saleh Al-Turki, Mayor of Jeddah, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Nasser, CEO of SRSA, at the Municipality’s headquarters in Jeddah.

The framework establishes supervisory, technical, and operational collaboration between both entities. Under this framework, SRSA will develop regulations, guidelines, and compliance codes for marine and tourism activities, while Jeddah Municipality will oversee field implementation, conduct inspections, and report findings along the coastal area stretching from Al-Sathah Center in Rabigh to Al-Kadouf Center in Al-Qunfudhah.

Coinciding with the signing, Jeddah Municipality launched 15 new marine patrol boats at its South Obhur marina.

These vessels will enhance environmental and marine surveillance, strengthen the coastal safety and rescue system, and contribute to preserving Jeddah’s marine environment.

This milestone reflects SRSA’s ongoing commitment to enabling partnerships that enhance coastal.