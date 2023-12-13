Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading healthcare institution in rehabilitation and long-term medical care under Capital Health, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement. SRH has been named the winner in the esteemed "Hospital of the Year" category at the Fourth Annual Health Awards 2023. In addition to this honor, Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, the distinguished CEO of Capital Health, has been recognized as the outstanding "Healthcare CEO of the Year." The awards ceremony took place under the esteemed patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, United Arab Emirates.

Fourth Annual Health Awards 2023 aimed at advancing comprehensive healthcare practices, sought to spotlight and honor individuals and organizations making outstanding contributions to holistic well-being. SRH's recognition as the "Hospital of the Year" underscores its unwavering commitment to providing world-class rehabilitation services. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated staff, and patient-centric approach have set a benchmark in the field of rehabilitative medicine.

Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of Capital Health, a key figure in the healthcare industry, has been a driving force behind the transformation of rehabilitative medicine in Abu Dhabi. The recognition of Dr. Mishal as "Healthcare CEO of the Year'' underscores his exemplary leadership and his pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the region. His influence extends beyond the organization, shaping the healthcare industry through national and international presentations, TV appearances, and medical workshops.

In expressing his gratitude, Dr. Mishal remarked, "These recognitions of “Hospital of the Year” and Healthcare “CEO of the Year” are testaments to the hard work and dedication of the entire SRH team and our aim. Our mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of our patients, and these awards highlight our commitment to exceptional rehabilitation in the region."

The annual Health Awards 2023 showcased the commitment of individuals and organizations to advancing healthcare practices. SRH and Dr. Mishal's dual wins highlight their outstanding contributions to holistic well-being and their dedication to excellence in the healthcare sector.

About Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital:

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, under Capital Health Group along with Health Shield Medical Centre, is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and long-term medical care. With a commitment to excellence and a patient-centered approach, it strives to transform lives and enhance overall well-being. As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, brings world-class healthcare services to the heart of Abu Dhabi. The partnership enables the facility to offer cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available.

