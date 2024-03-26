Cairo, Egypt – Sprints.ai, the AI-powered EdTech redefining education for the future, announces a $3 million bridge fundraising round led by Disruptech Ventures, with investments from EdVentures and CFYE, among other investors.

Co-founded by Ayman Bazaraa and Bassam Sharkawy, Sprints is the first end-to-end platform to bridge the tech talent gap, spanning talent assessment, customized learning journeys, and top-paying job guarantee. Sprints is the first EdTech startup in MEA to offer guaranteed hiring programs, allowing graduates to only pay upon successful hiring over 3 years. Since launching in 2020, Sprints has delivered more than 2.5 million learning hours and secured graduate employment through over 300 tech employers across the globe.

On a mission to educate 1 billion learners in 10 years, Sprints delivers world-class, agile-based learning journeys that empower organizations to build top-notch tech teams in all tracks, including but not limited to: AI, data science, mobile, web, IoT, cloud computing and cybersecurity. Contributing to a core economic and social cause, Sprints is shaping a generation of digitally adept citizens, poised to thrive in the world of future jobs.

Ayman Bazaraa, CEO of Sprints, shares the company's heartfelt excitement: "Our team is the beating heart of this success. We're a proud force of passionate trailblazers, consisting of over 100 employees and 300 trainers from 12 countries, united by a single mission, to revolutionize education through AI. This investment is a resounding validation of the team’s tireless efforts and unwavering dedication. Today, I stand proud of what we've collectively accomplished, and brimming with anticipation for the future we will pave together."

Commenting on the successful closure of the bridge round, Yehia Abouelwafa, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at DisrupTech Ventures stated: “We are proud of Sprints for decoding the growth dilemma with their All-in-One Tech Talent platform, which seamlessly integrates talent assessment, hiring, payroll, and upskilling to empower companies and governments alike to build world-class teams more efficiently than ever. We are firm believers in Sprints’ mission, and will continue leveraging our 70 years of combined know-how to unleash the potential of regional talent to develop the necessary caliber for digital economies.”

With an average program rating of 4.8, Sprints has successfully delivered over 52,000 learning experiences, while working hand-in-hand with the governments of Egypt, KSA, the UAE, Netherlands, Germany, and the US, alongside key UN organizations to deploy nationwide initiatives focusing on tech talent development and employment. In addition, Sprints received international recognition from Africa's Business Heroes, GSV, and Holon IQ.

This strategic bridge round further strengthens Sprints' growth trajectory as it doubles down on its impact on the tech talent landscape by venturing into 10 new markets. The geographical expansion of Sprints’ will not only bridge the regional talent gap, but also position MEA as a regional talent hub, as they plan to equip more than 200,000 learners with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in the face of tomorrow's tech-workforce challenges.