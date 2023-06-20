Dubai – Spotnik Technologies, a Nikai Group company in the UAE, has created an enterprise-grade business support solution that is the latest advancement in productivity and efficiency solutions for smart cities and digital twins. The software toolkit allows users to play with data models, geospatial localizations, and 3D environmental features which will help businesses and governments make informed decisions regarding city planning, sustainability, and resource management.

Spotnik’s Smart City Studio Pro – (Sustainability Edition) Urban Digital Twin is a first-of-its-kind revolution in urban planning and development. It enables city planners and engineers to assess different scenarios and solutions in a virtual environment before implementing them in the real world by allowing the creation of city-wide, data-driven models and processes. Moreover, it provides local authorities with the option to make the optimum use of regional business fabric enabling to create an impact with UAE-based technological solutions.

Urban digital twins are digital representations of cities or urban environments, created using a combination of 3D modelling, photogrammetry, GIS (Geographic Information System) data, sensor data, and other digital technologies. It has the potential to completely change how cities are planned, designed, and managed, creating more sustainable and liveable urban environments.

The software gives users the ability to create personalized reports, called Twin Books, which can be used to study the business value of different scenarios and contextualize the situation in a city using the urban digital twins. It also places considerable focus on sustainability by using data to generate simulations that predict the impact of various urban development projects on the environment and quality of life in the city, enabling stakeholders to make more sustainable decisions.

Spotnik has created a data management framework and logical models for artificial intelligence simulations from city-wide open data. This solution can provide foresight, addressing various aspects of sustainability, including CO2 emissions, geospatial analytics, decarbonization planning, urban development, city-wide smart communities, energy impact, waste and so on. The solution can also extract data related to traffic patterns and fuel consumption to feed data models and algorithms for emissions calculations.

The solution is also ready for other use cases outside of addressing sustainability, Net Zero and decarbonization. These include the development of electric vehicles and drone mobility, structural retrofitting, community-level recycling, and Internet of Things building management systems, among others.

Spotnik Technologies has also stated plans to make the Smart City Studio Pro more customizable in the future. Some versions will have features that focus on geolocation and mobility, while others will have features that emphasize realistic visualization or physical simulations on a smaller scale. The goal is to create a tool that helps people make financial and management decisions for future environments and to simulate the impact on sustainability. This tool complements other platforms that focus on the construction or operation of existing environments.

Spotnik has also built a competence centre, which can stand up to the standards of the most advanced labs in the world. The facility utilises the latest and most advanced tools available, ranging from NVIDIA to Cesium with any 3D game engine, in addition to the use of Web3 features.

Today, Spotnik is pioneering in the region for the development as well as creation of use cases for urban digital twins. The Spotnik Smart City Studio Pro - Sustainability Edition serves as a tool to support business functions within both the public and private sectors, specifically within roles related to financial marketing and strategy management. This includes roles such as urban planners, architectural firms, sustainability departments, smart city consultants, real estate developers, local authorities' analytics, EHS and CSR reporters, technologists, and data researchers.

-Ends-

For media queries, please contact:

Rashmi Raveendran

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

rashmi@watermelonme.com