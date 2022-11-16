Today, Spotify expands its video podcasting capabilities to most global markets where Anchor is available — including the UAE, further underscoring Spotify’s investment in the video format and the commitment to empowering global creators to reach new global audiences and interact with fans in new ways.

Commenting on the launch, Spotify's Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Claudius Boller said: "We are very excited to bring video podcasting to the region as we continue to evolve our formats of audio, interactivity and unique listening experiences. This new capability allows creators to express themselves through visual storytelling and connect with global audiences."

Video podcasters can now access Spotify’s suite of innovative creation tools purpose-built for podcast production and tap into the platform’s global audience of 456M monthly listeners. This also bolsters Spotify’s offering for video podcast fans, who can now utilize the video background-play feature to switch between active watching (with video in the foreground) and passive listening (with video in the background)— all for free.

