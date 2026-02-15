The Specialized Police Hospital and Shiny White Dental Centers have signed a cooperation protocol to support Egypt’s medical tourism initiative, in line with Egypt Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

The agreement aims to establish an integrated model for medical tourism in dentistry and maxillofacial surgery.

The protocol was signed by Major General Dr. Ali Younes, Director of the Specialized Police Hospital, and Prof. Shady Ali Hussein, Founder and Board Member of Shiny White Dental Centers.

Major General Dr. Ali Younes said that the protocol represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare services and supporting national initiatives with economic impact, particularly medical tourism.

He added that the partnership seeks to deliver comprehensive medical services according to the highest international standards, reflecting Egypt’s regional and global medical standing.

Prof. Shady Ali Hussein emphasized that the cooperation represents a successful model of public-private sector integration, noting that Shiny White will leverage its medical, organizational, and marketing expertise to attract international patients and strengthen the global image of Egypt’s healthcare services, especially in dentistry and maxillofacial surgery.

The agreement includes providing advanced medical and surgical services at the Specialized Police Hospital, operating a digital dental prosthetics laboratory, organizing promotional campaigns, and referring complex surgical cases requiring advanced medical capabilities. It also covers comprehensive medical tourism programs, including pre-treatment coordination, accommodation, and logistical services, ensuring a safe and high-quality treatment experience for international patients.

The protocol is expected to contribute to developing the medical tourism sector as a key source of national income and to enhance international confidence in Egypt’s healthcare system.