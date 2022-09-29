Abu Dhabi:– Abu Dhabi coffee connoisseurs will be thrilled to know that they have just gained a stylish and enticing new place to relax, work and socialise.

Iconic coffee specialist % Arabica has continued its domination of the UAE’s coffee culture and opened a spacious and beautiful new branch at Al Seef Village Abu Dhabi, the vibrant lifestyle destination in the heart of the UAE capital.

The empire’s seventh location in Abu Dhabi and its 15th in the UAE, the speciality coffee brand was founded in Japan and it has now spread to 19 different countries in every corner of the globe, with 126 stores worldwide.

On a mission to invite people of all nationalities and throughout every country to ‘See the World Through Coffee’, % Arabica is committed to quality. Specialising in premium varieties of coffee, % Arabica is renowned for serving the world’s finest coffee beans, and making perfect, yet simple, barista brews. % Arabica sources largely from small farms, serving their unique blend, as well as single-origin beans from around the world. Customers are encouraged to buy their coffee beans roasted fresh every week from their local % Arabica store, as these best highlights their coffee’s flavour and profile and quality.

The select and carefully curated beverage menu spans espresso-based coffees, speciality lattes, drip coffees, matcha, cold press juices and classic lemonade.

Presenting a chic and minimalist interior and Japanese-inspired ambiance that’s reminiscent of Kyoto, the founders’ hometown, it also offers a choice of delicious pastries, sandwiches and other sweet treats. The Al Seef Village store also is one of the few stores nationwide that offers % Arabica’s signature, coffee flavoured soft serve.

Founder Kenneth Soji launched the brand out of a desire to live a simple and down-to-earth lifestyle that also allowed him to travel and see the world. Since launching in Japan in September 2014, its charming and unpretentious concept has won over the hearts of countless coffee lovers around the world.

Providing the perfect spot to unwind and watch the world go by through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the bright and vibrant new % Arabica at Al Seef Village Mall has launched just in time to celebrate International Coffee Day, coming up on Saturday, October 1.

Open daily from 7am and 10.30pm, please visit https://arabica.coffee/en/ or find them on Instagram @arabica.uae for more information.

Website: www.alseefresort.com/en/

Social media: @andalusalseefresort.

About % Arabica

% Arabica was founded by Kenneth Shoji in 2013, and opened it's global flagship store in Kyoto, Japan in 2014, and has since gained a devoted following thanks to its exceptional coffee and simple, timeless store design. Famous for its iconic locations worldwide, % Arabica rapidly expanded globally with locations in now 19 countries in Asia, Europe and Middle East and over 126 stores.

Shoji was inspired to start % Arabica after realising he wanted an amazing cup of coffee every day—with equally amazing customer experience. To learn the coffee business, he purchased a coffee farm in Hawaii, started a green bean trading company, exported Japanese coffee roasting machines and then became a distributor for Slayer. With this experience under his belt, he launched % Arabica, led by his vision to grow the brand across the world - which is reflected in the % Arabica motto, “See the World Through Coffee.”

Website: https://arabica.coffee/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=%2Farabica.uae%2F

About Al Seef Village Mall

A vibrant, immersive and all-encompassing lifestyle destination, Al Seef Village Mall and The Walk are two of the most popular spots in the UAE capital for shopping, dining, entertainment and socialising.

Inside the Mall, visitors are met with a vast array of retail options. Guests are invited to stock up on groceries at Carrefour Market, shop for the family at the Early Learning Centre, fit in a workout at Fitness First, and treat themselves to some much-needed pampering at Bellacure Nails, all within one friendly destination. Hungry shoppers are also encouraged to stop for a bite at one of the many dining outlets, including Caliburger, Camacho, Joud Cafe and more.

About Andalus Al Seef Resort and The Walk

Al Seef Resort & Spa by Andalus is a warm and welcoming boutique resort that embodies the historic and noble DNA of Andalusian culture.

Located just 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, 10 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi, it provides the perfect base for exploring the UAE capital, whether guests are visiting for business or pleasure.

Housed within charming bespoke architecture, the resort’s luxury suites are available with one to three bedrooms. Each comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable furnishings, flat screen televisions and organic toiletries, while some suites offer direct access to the rooftop terrace and others boast exclusive private gardens.

All guests are invited to relax and soak up the UAE sunshine by the resort’s four beautiful outdoor swimming pools and enjoy the vast array of gourmet cafes and restaurants scattered along the pleasant streets of The Walk, found directly on the resort’s doorstep.

Meanwhile, tucked away behind Andalus Al Seef Resort lies The Walk, one of the many sparkling hidden gems of Abu Dhabi. Colourful and picturesque, it channels the vibe of a bright Mediterranean market, providing enticing stalls to browse and vibrant murals painted on the walls. Here guests are again met with a huge collection of bespoke shopping boutiques, charming cafes, restaurants, art hubs and fitness studios.

Visitors can discover their next favourite story at the Al Seef Library, be amazed by the feathery hosts of Boomah, the first owl café in the Middle East, and browse the amazing works of art at Reflections Art Gallery. Providing further tempting treats, the eclectic selection of food and beverage outlets includes healthy café Sandersons, Afghani and American blend, Nolu’s, dessert connoisseurs Molten Me and many, many more.

The area also hosts regular markets and festivals filled with activities and entertainment for every member of the family.

Website: www.alseefvillagemall.ae.