This agreement supports SPARK’s fully integrated infrastructure to provide a seamless journey for investors to setup their facilities.

This agreement supports WTTCO’s strategy to ensure a continuous supply through WTTCO water transmission networks

Riyadh: SPARK Utilities, the Kingdom’s third licensed power company, and the Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO), the largest water transmission company in the world, signed a 25-year water supply agreement at the Saudi Infrastructure Expo in Riyadh. The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities and Dr. Tariq AlNaeem, CEO of WTTCO.

The agreement will enable SPARK Utilities to supply the city with potable water from its advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, a state-of-the-art, eco-friendly water facility. It will also strengthen SPARK’s commitment to deliver a seamless experience to tenants looking to localize and establish operations in the heart of the energy market by providing a one-stop shop for water, gas, and electricity needs.

Eng. Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities said: "We are delighted to have entered a long-term partnership with WTTCO, marking a significant milestone in our journey. As a reliable, world-class utility operator, SPARK Utilities is committed to delivering excellence to our potential investors and to our currently operating tenants, as we continuously strive to support their growth through strategic partnerships and investments in innovative technologies."

Dr. Tariq AlNaeem, CEO of WTTCO said: “We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with SPARK Utilities and contribute to the development of a fully integrated ecosystem in the heart of the energy market. This agreement underscores our commitment to providing continuous and reliable water supply. As the largest water transmission company in the world, we remain steadfast in our dedication to Vision2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative by enhancing sustainable and efficient water management practices.”

This agreement reinforces SPARK’s commitment to building a fully integrated hub featuring sustainable infrastructure and ensuring swift and seamless service connectivity for residents, tenants and visitors throughout the city. It also aligns with the Kingdom’s sustainability objectives as part of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

SPARK Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of SPARK, is the third company in Saudi Arabia to have been awarded a license to distribute and sell power by the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA). As a world-class utility operator, SPARK Utilities leverages smart technologies to deliver seamless and sustainable access to power, water, and gas services at SPARK.

WTTCO is the largest water transmission company in the world, providing services for governmental and private sectors dedicated to freshwater storage and transmission. WTTCO offers a range of services including managing and operating water transmission and dispatch systems using innovative water technologies.

About King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem in the heart of the energy market. SPARK spans an area of 50 square kilometers and is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector, providing a complete spectrum of solutions to support business growth in the Kingdom. SPARK is also the first industrial city in the world to achieve silver LEED certification.

SPARK offers infrastructure at international standards for global investors in the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, power and water production and treatment industries.

Execution is planned over three phases; with the first phase being nearly complete, which consists of infrastructure, roads, utilities and real estate assets established across 14 square kilometers. This is in addition to a dedicated three-square kilometers dry port and logistics zone.

About Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO)

​​​The Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO) is wholly owned by the government of Saudi and its establishment is a result of the Kingdom’s Privatization Program and contributes to the national water strategy to ultimately help realize Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

WTTCO is responsible for managing, operating, and maintaining water transmission, storage, and dispatch systems across the Kingdom. The company operates according to a business model built on commercial principles to enhance asset efficiency and reduce costs, contributing to the sustainability of services and meeting supply needs to enhance water security in the Kingdom.

