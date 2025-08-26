Luanda, Angola – Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that seamlessly integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities with global reach, announced today the signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Angola's Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM). The landmark agreement was formalized during the state visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Angola, following an invitation from Angolan President João Lourenço.

The five-year strategic partnership covers advanced technology collaboration across multiple domains. The agreement encompasses satellite communications, Earth observation, artificial intelligence, high-altitude platform stations, national security drones, border control solutions, and command and control center development.

The MOU signing represents a significant milestone in UAE-Angola bilateral relations, taking place during President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's official state visit to strengthen ties between the two nations. The agreement was signed in Luanda in the presence of Space42's Chief Commercial Officer, Sulaiman Al Ali, and senior Angolan military officials.

Established Infrastructure and Future Expansion

Space42 already maintains a strong operational presence in Angola, providing 100% coverage of the country through its YahClick satellite broadband service. This existing infrastructure foundation will be significantly enhanced with upcoming expanded solutions and services from the advanced Thuraya-4 satellite system, demonstrating Space42's long-term commitment to the Angolan market and making this MOU a natural progression of the company’s growing relationship.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership and what it means for Angola," said Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Space42. "After years of serving the Angolan people through our satellite services, this MOU represents a natural evolution of our commitment to the country. When General Massano and his team visited us in the UAE, we could see their genuine interest in how our space technology and AI solutions could make a real difference - not just for national security, but for the everyday lives of Angola's people and communities. This collaboration builds on our longstanding relationship and represents an opportunity to create something truly meaningful together."

Strategic Development and Technical Demonstrations

The agreement is the direct result of high-level meetings recently held in the United Arab Emirates between General João Pereira Massano, head of Angola's Military Intelligence and Security Service, and Space42's executive leadership team. During these sessions, Space42 conducted a series of live demonstrations and comprehensive product presentations, showcasing the company's advanced capabilities in space-based intelligence and AI-powered solutions.

The technical presentations generated significant interest from the Angolan delegation and paved the way for the deeper collaboration now formalized through this MOU.

Comprehensive Cooperation Framework

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will collaborate on developing and implementing solutions across seven priority areas:

Satellite Communications Technologies: Advanced communication systems leveraging Space42's satellite infrastructure

Advanced communication systems leveraging Space42's satellite infrastructure Earth Observation: High-resolution imagery and geospatial intelligence capabilities

High-resolution imagery and geospatial intelligence capabilities Artificial Intelligence: AI-powered analytics and automated intelligence processing

AI-powered analytics and automated intelligence processing High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS): Development and deployment of HAPS for communications and Earth observation

Development and deployment of HAPS for communications and Earth observation National Security Drones: Specialized unmanned systems for surveillance and border security

Specialized unmanned systems for surveillance and border security Border Control Solutions: Integrated technology systems for enhanced border monitoring

Integrated technology systems for enhanced border monitoring Command and Control Center: Development of centralized operations and communications hub

This MOU represents Space42's continued expansion across Africa and demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting government partners with advanced space technology and artificial intelligence solutions.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. Yahsat Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Bayanat Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on X: @space42ai

