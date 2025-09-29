​​​Tunis, Tunisia: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, as part of its partner summit series, hosted an exclusive event in Tunisia through its affiliate, Southcomp Polaris (SCP), bringing 60 of its most prominent channel partners from Libya. The event aimed to strengthen relationships, share technology insights, and explore collaborative opportunities for driving digital transformation in Libya.

“This event reaffirmed Southcomp Polaris’ vision of serving as a trusted technology enabler in Africa, fostering long-term partnerships, accelerating digital transformation, and driving sustainable growth across the region. Together with our strategic partners, we remain committed to empowering organizations with the innovation, expertise, and solutions needed to shape the future,” stated Benoit Malraison, Vice President, France & Africa, Mindware.

“This event is a key part of SCP’s broader regional growth strategy in Africa. It demonstrates our commitment to strengthening channel ecosystems and accelerating digital transformation across the region. By bringing Libyan partners together in Tunisia, we facilitated knowledge transfer on the latest cloud, data, and cybersecurity innovations, enabled stronger collaboration between SCP, Dell Technologies, and our local partners, and reinforced our investment in Africa, where the market is prioritizing IT modernization. The summit also created momentum for regional expansion; ensuring our partners are equipped with the right tools, training, and solutions to capture new opportunities.” said Anis Abdessalem, General Manager, Tunisia, Libya and Ivory Coast at Southcomp Polaris.

Libya represents a dynamic and fast-growing market for Southcomp Polaris and is of strategic importance to the company. Enterprises, government entities, and service providers are increasingly adopting modern IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, and enhanced cybersecurity. By empowering local partners, Southcomp Polaris is enabling innovation across critical sectors such as energy, banking, telecom, and public services. To support this momentum, the two-day summit featured sessions on cloud and multi-cloud strategies, data & storage innovations, services and business enablement. Key highlights included the launch of the new Dell partner program FY26, interactive workshops, partner engagement activities, and networking opportunities that fostered knowledge exchange and direct engagement with technology experts. By empowering local partners, Mindware is driving innovation across critical sectors such as energy, banking, telecom, and public services.

Southcomp Polaris plans to continue supporting its Libyan partner ecosystem with training, access to cutting-edge solutions, and co-marketing initiatives. Similar events are also planned across Africa to further strengthen partnerships, knowledge sharing, and regional growth.

