A South Korean national and an Indian national have been announced as the new dollar millionaires at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Ye Shin Kyu, a 46-year-old South Korean national based in Seoul became a US$1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 463 with ticket number 4496 which he purchased on 21st May on his way back to South Korea.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free promotions for more than 5 years now, Mr. Ye is a father of two and owns a trading business.

“I’m very surprised! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Mr. Ye is the first South Korean national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Joining Mr. Kyu as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mr. Mohame Mohamedbatcha, a 49-year-old Indian national based in Dubai who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 464 with ticket number 2342 which he purchased online on 5th June.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Mr. Mohamedbatcha has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 27 years, is a father of two and works as a senior officer for a bank.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this very timely win,” he said.

Mr. Mohamedbatcha is the 231st Indian national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Today's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes. Joining in the draw is Thankachan Vharghese, Senior Manager - Retail Support.

Mr. Mathias Fernandes, a 44-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car with ticket number 0261 in Finest Surprise Series 1881 which he purchased online on 25th May.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 24 years now, Mr. Fernandes is a second time car winner as he previously won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe car with ticket number 0422 in Finest Surprise Series 1397 in July 2009.

Mr. Fernandes is a father of two and works in an architectural firm.

“I’m always grateful to Dubai Duty Free, as they have the best products and promotions.,” he said.

Mr. Naveed Akhtar, a Pakistani national based in the UAE won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0854 in Finest Surprise Series 583 which he purchased online on 19th May.

Mr. Akhtar is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Lastly, Mr. Devesh Mukesh Dave, a 44-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Time Attack) motorbike with ticket number 0586 in Finest Surprise Series 584 which he purchased on 27th May on his way to New Delhi in India.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years now, Mr. Dave has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 15 years, is a father of one and works as a sales manager for Vivante Creations.

“I always love Dubai Duty Free, and I’m a strong believer in their promotions, so I will continue buying tickets,” he said.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department

Dubai Duty Free

Email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae