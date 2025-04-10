The programme will see leading institutions, such as Brevan Howard Digital, onboard onto this pioneering programme.

London, Dubai – Standard Chartered and OKX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and global onchain technology company, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking, world-leading collateral mirroring programme, enabling institutional clients to utilise cryptocurrencies and tokenised money market funds as off-exchange collateral for trading. This initiative significantly enhances security and capital efficiency for institutional clients by using a Globally Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB) as the custodian for their collateral.

Margaret Harwood-Jones, Global Head of Financing and Securities Services at Standard Chartered said: “We understand the critical importance of robust and secure custody solutions, especially in the evolving digital asset landscape, and our collaboration with OKX to enable the use of cryptocurrencies and tokenised money market funds as collateral represents a significant step forward in providing institutional clients with the confidence and efficiency they need. By leveraging our established custody infrastructure, we are ensuring the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance, fostering greater trust in the digital asset ecosystem.”

The collateral mirroring capability has been launched as a Pilot within the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority’s (VARA) regulatory framework, and it allows clients to benefit from enhanced protection against counterparty risk, a significant concern in the current digital asset markets. Standard Chartered acts as the independent, regulated custodian in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, ensuring the safe storage of the assets used as collateral, while OKX through its VARA regulated entity, manages collateral and facilitates transactions. Franklin Templeton will be the first in a series of money market funds that will be offered under the OKX-SCB programme.

Hong Fang, President of OKX, said: "As the digital assets ecosystem becomes more ingrained within traditional finance, we strive to both drive growth and safeguard client assets in the most capital efficient manner. By leveraging Standard Chartered's position as a top custodian globally, as well as OKX's market leadership in cryptocurrency trading, the partnership sets an industry standard for current and potential institutional clients to deploy trading capital at scale in a trusted environment.

Franklin Templeton, a recognised leader in tokenisation and real world assets (RWA), continues to innovate by leveraging blockchain technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers and clients. Through this collaboration, OKX clients will gain access to on-chain assets developed by Franklin Templeton’s Digital Assets Team, seamlessly integrating them into their financial and operational structures.

Roger Bayston, Franklin Templeton Head of Digital Assets, says “Leveraging blockchain technology, our platform is built to support the dynamic and ever-evolving financial ecosystem. We take an authentic approach, from directly investing in blockchain assets to developing innovative solutions with our in-house team. By ensuring assets are minted on-chain, we enable true ownership, allowing them to move and settle at blockchain speed – eliminating the need for traditional infrastructure.”

Brevan Howard Digital, the dedicated crypto and digital asset division of Brevan Howard, a leading global alternative investment manager, is among the first few institutions to onboard onto this pioneering programme, highlighting the importance of such capabilities being offered by a leading international cross-border bank and a highly reputable global exchange.

Ryan Taylor, Group Head of Compliance at Brevan Howard and CAO of Brevan Howard Digital, commented: “This programme is the latest example of the continued innovation and institutionalisation of the industry. As a significant investor in the digital assets space, we are thrilled to partner with industry leaders to further grow and evolve the crypto ecosystem globally.”

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange. Trusted by more than 60 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.

About Brevan Howard Digital

Brevan Howard Digital (“BH Digital”) is the dedicated crypto and digital asset division of Brevan Howard, providing institutional investors access to the wide range of diverse opportunities presented by the structural disruption and innovation of blockchain technology. BH Digital offers unconstrained, alpha-centric, and diversified exposure to investment opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem via a multi-manager, multi-strategy approach across both private and public markets. The 60+ member team manages more than $2bn and operates in 8 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.brevanhoward.com/brevanhoward-digital/.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.58 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

All investments, including money funds, involve risk, including loss of principal. There are risks associated with the issuance, redemption, transfer, custody, and record keeping of shares maintained and recorded primarily on a blockchain. For example, shares that are issued using blockchain technology would be subject to risks, including the following: blockchain is a rapidly-evolving regulatory landscape, which might result in security, privacy or other regulatory concerns that could require changes to the way transactions in the shares are recorded.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.