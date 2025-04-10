Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has launched a state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) within its Neuroscience Institute, further advancing its mission to provide comprehensive and specialized care for individuals affected by this neurological condition. As one of the few dedicated units of its kind in the UAE, the EMU is set to strengthen epilepsy diagnosis and management across the country.

The unit was launched in the presence of Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC, and Dr. Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer of BMC.

“Epilepsy affects millions of people worldwide, with profound impacts on patients and their families. The launch of our Epilepsy Monitoring Unit is a significant step towards delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. We have established the unit with a vision to serve those in need with compassion, expertise, and cutting-edge technology,” said Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Specialized Care for Epilepsy

Led by Dr. Naji Riachi, Consultant, Neurology, Neuroscience Institute, BMC, the EMU is equipped to manage both adult and pediatric patients. It features an advanced video EEG (vEEG) monitoring system, which combines electroencephalography (EEG) to measure electrical activity in the brain with continuous video recording to observe the patient’s behavior during seizures. This technology plays a critical role in understanding seizure activity, confirming the type of epilepsy or seizure disorder, and ruling out conditions that mimic epilepsy. It supports accurate diagnosis and allows clinicians to determine whether patients with uncontrolled seizures may be candidates for surgical intervention.

“This unit enables us to evaluate patients in a thorough and focused manner. By monitoring patients over extended periods, we can confirm whether they are truly experiencing epilepsy or a condition that mimics epilepsy, offering clarity and certainty to them and their families, and avoiding unnecessary treatments. For those whose epilepsy is resistant to medication, we now have the tools to assess their eligibility for potentially life-changing surgical treatment,” said Dr. Naji Riachi.

With the launch of this specialized unit, BMC strengthens its position as a leading center for advanced neurological care in the region. The EMU marks a vital step in closing the treatment gap for epilepsy patients in the UAE, delivering timely, expert care closer to home.