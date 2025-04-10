Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Vahagn Khachaturian, President of the Republic of Armenia, was hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

His Excellency president Vahagn was welcomed by His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Academy.

During his visit, His Excellency president Vahagn delivered a special lecture titled, “Armenian Crossroads of Peace: National Priorities and Global Benefits”.

In his address, President Khachaturyan discussed the key features of Armenia’s political landscape, outlining the country’s current challenges and the strategic vision it embraces to strengthen regional and international stability. His Excellency also underscored the importance of peace as a national priority, noting its vital role in promoting sustainable development and elevating Armenia's standing on the global stage.

The lecture attracted a diverse audience, including diplomats, students, and individuals with an interest in international relations. This event provided a unique opportunity to engage directly with the Armenian President and gain valuable insights into Armenia's future policy direction.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/