Proposed payout represents 20% of net profit for the 2024 financial year, underscored by Group’s revenue growth (58% YoY) & robust balance sheet

Abu Dhabi – PureHealth Holding PJSC (“PureHealth” or “the Group”) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced, following its Annual General Assembly (AGM), shareholder approval for its first-ever dividend distribution since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2023. The final dividend as recommended by PureHealth’s Board of Directors amounts to a total of AED 343 million (AED 3.09 fils per share) for the 2024 financial year, representing 20% of the Group’s net profit.

This follows the completion of PureHealth’s first full financial year as a publicly listed company, reflecting the Group’s strong performance and financial resilience. The approved dividend highlights the strength of PureHealth’s balance sheet, its ability to generate returns for shareholders, and its capacity to grow the business while maintaining a robust capital position.

Shaista Asif, PureHealth Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Following a transformative 2024 for PureHealth, marked by strategic expansion, operational excellence, and innovation, this dividend demonstrates the Group’s ability to generate strong returns and create value for shareholders whilst retaining its ability to execute on its ambitious growth plans including global expansion opportunities.”

PureHealth concluded the 2024 financial year with exceptionally strong financial performance, underscored by revenues of AED 25.8 billion, EBITDA of AED 4.1 billion, and a net profit of AED 1.7 billion. Bolstered by a substantial cash position of AED 11.9 billion and maintaining an impressively low leverage ratio of approximately 0.1x, the Group’s balance sheet provides ample strategic flexibility. Operating within a resilient sector, PureHealth’s robust financial footing positions it comfortably to pursue its ambitious growth and acquisition agenda, further solidifying its status as a prominent healthcare group in the region and beyond.

As part of its continued growth, PureHealth recently acquired a 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group from the global private equity firm CVC, which will remain as a minority partner alongside PureHealth within the acquired entity. The Group remains focused on expanding its presence and capabilities to drive excellence across its global operations.

The approved dividend marks a key milestone in PureHealth’s journey as a publicly listed entity, reflecting its strong financial standing and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Following shareholder approval at the AGM, the last day for shareholders to be eligible for the dividend is 17th April 2025, with distribution on 08th May 2025.

Key Dates

General Assembly approval 9th April 2025 Last entitlement date (last day to purchase) 17th April 2025 Ex-dividend date 18th April 2025 Record date 21st April 2025 Dividend payment 08th May 2025

-Ends-

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City ( SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

( – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae