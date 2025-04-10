The meeting approved the Board of Directors’ report on the company’s performance and financial position for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, along with the auditor’s report, the company’s general budget, and the profit and loss account. Dividends were distributed to shareholders.

During the meeting, members of the Board of Directors were elected by investors، including members:

H.E Mattar Al Tayer

H.E Mohammed Abdulla Ahmad Lengawi

Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat

Sabah Salem Alshamsi

Faisal Juma Alfalsi

Abdulla AlMadani

Moaza Saeed Almarri

