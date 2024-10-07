Date: Dubai, UAE: Bengaluru-based Stories Lounge and Café has officially debuted in Dubai, UAE on September 27, 2024, marking an exciting new chapter in Dubai’s thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry. With the UAE’s F&B sector projected to reach US$19.98 billion this year, Stories enters the scene at a pivotal moment, poised to tap into the city’s ever-growing demand for unique and immersive dining experiences. This new hotspot is set to become a favourite among locals and tourists alike, thanks to its craft cocktails, diverse menu, premium exotic flavours, and scenic views of Dubai Creek.

Stories Lounge and Café first gained fame in Bangalore, where it established itself as a go-to social hub known for its vibrant atmosphere and creative cocktails. Expanding to four successful locations across India, the brand is now making its international debut in Bur Dubai, a district celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic culinary scene.

Dubai’s F&B sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a strong economy, booming tourism, and evolving consumer preferences. The sector’s expansion is notable, with fast food holding a 36 percent market share and fine dining along with specialty cafes on the rise. As diners increasingly seek experiences that go beyond good food, Stories is positioned to offer precisely that an experience where food, drinks, and ambiance come together in perfect harmony.

Stories Lounge and Café brings a wide range of culinary delights to its Dubai patrons, offering a menu that blends international flavours with local twists. Whether guests are in the mood for a casual snack or a lavish meal, Stories promises to deliver. The café’s signature craft cocktails are equally impressive, featuring a blend of both classic and innovative mixes that are sure to please both cocktail enthusiasts and casual drinkers.

Adding to the allure is Stories’ emphasis on exotic flavours, providing an extensive range of taste experiences that guests can enjoy. With creative pairings and an inviting atmosphere, guests can unwind and savour the diverse offerings throughout their visit.

Mr. Nerall Bakhai, Founder of Stories Lounge and Café, expressed his excitement about the opening: “We’re thrilled to bring the Stories Experience to Dubai. Our combination of creative cuisine, craft cocktails, and premium exotic flavours, along with stunning views of Dubai Creek, will offer an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. We’re excited to contribute to the UAE’s dynamic F&B market and become part of the vibrant Bur Dubai community.”

The grand opening event on September 27th was a major success, featuring sundowner parties, live entertainment, and a memorable introduction to what Stories Lounge and Café is all about. Media and influencers were given an exclusive preview, with many hailing the venue as a game-changer in the Dubai dining scene.

As the UAE’s F&B market continues to expand, Stories Lounge and Café is well-positioned to become a go-to destination for anyone looking to experience the best of Dubai’s food and nightlife offerings. Its arrival reinforces the city’s reputation as a global culinary hub, blending the latest international trends with local culture and flair.

About Stories Lounge and Café

Stories Lounge and Cafe is a vibrant spot, originally from Bengaluru, now bringing its lively ambiance to Dubai. Located near Dubai Creek, it offers a fusion of global and local flavours with gourmet dishes, exotic cocktails, and exotic flavours. With vibrant music, chic decor, and stunning creek views, it is the perfect place to relax, celebrate, and create new stories.