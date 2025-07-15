Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail in Kalba welcomed approximately 400,000 visitors during the first half of 2025, reflecting the market’s growing status as a leading destination for shopping, and for meeting the needs of residents and visitors of the Eastern Region through the provision of high-quality fresh produce. Since its inauguration in 2023, the market has established itself as a preferred destination, a specialised retail centre for fresh food products, and an innovative outlet contributing to Sharjah’s food security objectives.

The market, which spans a total area of 33,000 square metres, comprises three main sections: the meat section, which includes 16 butcheries and poultry shops equipped with display and storage refrigeration units; the fish section, which features 22 shops in addition to an internal auction area for the sale of fresh seafood; and the fruit and vegetable section, which houses 31 shops. The market also includes a central courtyard and an indoor auction area dedicated to showcasing and selling fresh marine products.

Hilal Al Naqbi, Manager Eastern Region Markets, affirmed that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba has played a prominent role in revitalising market activity and enhancing the local economy in the Eastern Region since its opening. The market offers an integrated shopping environment that meets the needs of families and visitors, providing high quality and a wide range of services under one roof. He noted that the strong turnout reflects the confidence of residents and visitors in the market’s diverse services and the quality of its products.

Al Naqbi stated: “We remain committed to continuously developing the market’s infrastructure and enhancing the quality of services, in order to provide a comfortable and safe shopping environment that meets the aspirations of the community, stimulates market activity, and supports the local economy in the Eastern Region.”

Souq Al Jubail in Kalba is considered a preferred destination for families and visitors from within and outside the city, as it combines product quality and variety with integrated services that cater to all needs. This contributes to improving the standard of living and enhancing community well-being.

Souq Al Jubail, located in the Al Baha’is area of Kalba city, is distinguished by its Islamic architectural design and intricate interior and exterior ornamentation. The building features finishes that reflect and harmonise with the local culture and environment.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail in Kalba is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.