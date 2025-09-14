DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire) -- On September 5, 2025, during the Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 (DFW), Chinese automobile brand SOUEAST and Michael Cinco, the most internationally influential haute couture fashion brand in the Middle East, officially announced their collaboration. This marks another significant stride in promoting the crossover integration of the automotive and fashion industries, following SOUEAST's achievement as the first Chinese automobile brand to establish an exclusive partnership with Dubai Fashion Week, which was co-founded by Dubai Design District and the Arab Fashion Council.

Both parties stated that in the future, they would engage in extensive cooperation in areas such as automotive design, the creation of art vehicles, and co-branded peripheral products. Leveraging Michael Cinco's strengths in aesthetic design and SOUEAST's expertise in automotive engineering, the two sides will jointly develop innovative, crossover works that meet market demands, extending fashion aesthetics into users' daily urban mobility.

Vice President of SOUEAST International, Alex Tan, said, "The collaboration with Michael Cinco is just the beginning. SOUEAST will continue to work with DFW, the Arab Fashion Council, and Michael Cinco to explore more possibilities at the intersection of automotive and fashion. We aim to deeply integrate the power of technology and fashion, bringing luxury and innovation into the lives of more ordinary consumers."

Regarding this collaboration, Michael Cinco commented: "Fashion and mobility may seem like different worlds, but now they meet in harmony. Each garment I create, like every SOUEAST vehicle, embodies precision, elegance and vision. Together, we’re exploring how sustainable luxury can exist both on the runway and on the road."

This collaboration stems from the shared pursuit of fashion aesthetics and a high-quality lifestyle. SOUEAST adheres to its brand proposition of "EASE YOUR LIFE," deeply integrating intelligent technology with diverse travel scenarios to ensure that every user can equally enjoy the wonderful experience of smart mobility. Meanwhile, Michael Cinco is internationally renowned for his luxurious and opulent design style, with his works highly favored by the Arab royal family and the upper echelons of society. The partnership enables the infusion of high-end fashion design inspiration and automotive industrial design, creating vehicles with more avant-garde design concepts. This allows users to perceive that SOUEAST is not just about cars but also an advocate for a high-quality lifestyle.

SOUEAST has consistently regarded the Middle East as one of target markets. Currently, products like the SOUEAST S06 DM, featuring elements of style, sportiness, and technology, have garnered favor among more young users in the region. Through sustained and in-depth collaborations with the AFC and Michael Cinco, SOUEAST will further communicate its fashionable DNA and design prowess, making automotive design an integral part of Middle Eastern fashion culture. By deepening its local presence, SOUEAST aims to empower its global development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912677359/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

yuhe.fu@soueast-motor.com