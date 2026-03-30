Soudah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has announced the release of its Sustainability Report 2025, which tracks progress from October 2024 to September 2025. This report showcases the company's commitment to comprehensive sustainable development and highlights Soudah Peaks as an integrated luxury mountain destination that preserves the environment, safeguards heritage, and empowers the local community, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The report emphasizes key achievements across four main areas: environment, culture, society, and governance. It illustrates the progress made in executing the 2024–2026 Sustainability Strategy, built around 14 strategic priorities.

Soudah Development's sustainability efforts, as outlined in the report, include significant wildlife reintroduction initiatives, with a total of 36 Nubian Ibex (Capra nubiana), 18 Arabian Gazelle (Gazella arabica), and 11 Rock Hyrax (Procavia capensis) successfully released into their natural habitats. Additionally, there have been encouraging signs of success with the birth of 4 Ibex in the wild and 5 wild-born Arabian Gazelles (1 in 2024 and 4 in 2025). Looking ahead, the reintroduction program may extend to birds, endemic plants, and other mammal species, with feasibility studies identifying three vulture species (Griffon, Egyptian, and Bearded) as high priorities for future reintroduction to Soudah Peaks.

In terms of reforestation, in the period between October 2024 to September 2025, Soudah Development made significant strides in its environmental initiatives, actively participating in the Saudi Green Initiative by planting 69,939 trees using sustainable irrigation techniques that minimize water consumption while also restoring ecosystems and enhancing biodiversity in Soudah Peaks. Soudah Development has planted a total of 335,542 native trees since 2021, with an ambitious long-term goal of planting 1 million native trees by 2030, further supporting the Saudi Green Initiative. In terms of rehabilitation, we have removed 110,000 sqm of asphalt to replant these areas.

In the realm of cultural and architectural heritage, Soudah Development completed the full restoration of four heritage sites during 2025, including the Burj Tihan, the Bee House, the Sheikh’s Fortress, and the Alhamidiyah duct tower, using local materials and traditional techniques that embody the architectural identity of the Aseer region. This reflects the company's commitment to reviving architectural heritage and enhancing its role in sustainable development.

Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, stated, "The Sustainability Report 2025 represents a reflection of responsible institutional work that places people and the environment at the heart of development. At Soudah Development, we are building a comprehensive model of sustainable development that solidifies the status of Soudah Peaks as a global destination that combines authenticity, nature, and sustainability. Together, we are working to build a legacy that inspires future generations to preserve our cultural and environmental resources."

The company also organized traditional crafts and arts courses in collaboration with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth), which included training in the Aseeri art, craft entrepreneurship, and managing World Heritage-nominated sites, contributing to preserving cultural identity and enhancing job opportunities in creative sectors.

The Sustainability Report 2025 reaffirms Soudah Development's commitment to operate according to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility through integrated developmental practices that balance preserving nature and cultural identity and empowering individuals and achieving sustainable economic growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full report Here .