Abu Dhabi, UAE: Solutions+, a Mubadala company, and Mubadala Investment Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at COP28, solidifying a strategic partnership on a decarbonization journey for corporate operations, leveraging Solutions+'s expertise in shared services and sustainable practices.

This multifaceted partnership is set to encompass crucial aspects such as annual carbon emissions calculation, implementation of energy efficiency measures and enhance overall operational sustainability, aligning with Mubadala’s commitment to being a responsible investor.

Commenting on the partnership, Nasir Nabhani, CEO at Solutions+, said: "We are happy to embark on this journey with Mubadala Investment Company to drive meaningful change in the realm of decarbonization. Our collaboration signifies a shared commitment to environmental responsibility, and we are confident that our collective efforts will make a significant impact."

Mansour Al Ketbi, Executive Director of Digital & Corporate Services at Mubadala said: “A central component of Mubadala’s mandate is to create opportunities for future generations. This collaboration with Solutions+ represents a meaningful step towards safeguarding that future by further integrating climate considerations into our corporate operations. We are delighted to be taking this step with Solutions+ and to be working to collectively to help achieve our National Net Zero Targets.”

This collaboration aligns with both organizations' dedication to supporting the net zero commitment of the UAE’s Government and marks a pivotal step towards a greener and more resilient future.

About Solutions+

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+, a Mubadala company is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports and entertainment services, ESG and sustainability services.

Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business. For more information, please visit https://solutionsplus.ae/profile/.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.