Dubai, UAE – Solutions+, a leading shared services and technology partner, has officially launched WEAVE, a next-generation SaaS platform built in the UAE, during GITEX 2025 aimed at transforming enterprise and human resource management across the UAE and wider GCC region.

Through the Solutions+ collaboration with Microsoft, WEAVE leverages the Microsoft Azure ecosystem to provide a secure, scalable and locally hosted solution. The collaboration ensures compliance with UAE data residency requirements while enabling long-term growth through the Azure Marketplace. WEAVE also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, offering clients a seamless experience across ERP and HR systems.

Developed in the UAE, WEAVE brings together core HR management, performance tracking and AI-driven analytics within a secure, locally hosted infrastructure that meets all UAE data protection standards. It has been designed around the values of simplicity, productivity, collaboration and visibility, creating a platform that enhances both organisational performance and employee engagement. Designed for mobility, WEAVE provides managers and employees with real-time access to approvals, insights and workflows from any device.

Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director of Solutions+ said:

“WEAVE represents a major milestone in the UAE’s enterprise technology landscape. Built in the UAE and powered by AI, it combines local compliance with international best practice, giving organisations a secure and intelligent platform to manage their people and performance with confidence.”

Built to grow with the region’s digital ambitions, WEAVE will evolve by 2026 into a complete Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) platform, enabling organisations to align strategies, monitor Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and measure outcomes at every level of the business.

WEAVE demonstrates how local innovation, can deliver secure, intelligent and scalable solutions that empower organisations to achieve more. The launch is the next step in Solutions+’s growing role in enabling digital transformation across key sectors including government, finance, procurement, human resources, facilities and ESG. Guided by its Human × AI philosophy, the company continues to combine people-centred expertise with artificial intelligence to deliver smarter, data-led decision-making for its clients.

For more information, please visit www.solutionsplus.ae.