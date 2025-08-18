Appoints Al Hayat International as GSA partner in the country

Dubai, UAE: SolitAir, the UAE’s dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled airport-to-airport services across the Global South, has announced the launch of its new scheduled service from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Kuwait International Airport (KWI).

The new route marks a strategic expansion into the Kuwaiti market, further strengthening SolitAir’s position as a key logistics enabler for freight forwarders, integrator airlines, and e-commerce platforms across the Middle East and beyond.

The airline currently transports a wide variety of cargo to and from Kuwait, including perishables, electronics, courier shipments, general cargo and dangerous goods highlighting SolitAir’s capability to handle complex and sensitive shipments with efficiency and care.

SolitAir will operate the route connecting Kuwait with DWC marking another milestone in the cargo airline’s mission to connect high-yield trade routes across the Global South, offering reliable and efficient logistics solutions across the Middle East (including Iraq and Turkey), as well as Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and Central Asia.

To support this expansion, SolitAir has appointed Al Hayat International for Air Shipping as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Kuwait. The partner brings strong local expertise, customer-centric service teams and a proven track record in air freight operations.

Talal Al Jeri, CEO of Al Jeri Holdings and Owner of Al Hayat International for Air Shipping, the GSA for SolitAir in Kuwait, said: “We are delighted to partner with SolitAir. Their commitment to speed, reliability and specialized cargo solutions aligns perfectly with the needs of the Kuwaiti market. This partnership will create new opportunities for Kuwaiti businesses to transport goods quickly and efficiently.”

Hamdi Osman, Founder & CEO of SolitAir, said: “The launch of our scheduled service to Kuwait comes at a pivotal time, as the ambitious Air Cargo City project at Kuwait International Airport receives the green light to move forward. This initiative is poised to establish Kuwait as a leading logistics hub in the Middle East and North Africa. With cutting-edge facilities and a strategic focus on sustainable growth, this project aligns perfectly with SolitAir’s mission to provide reliable and efficient cargo solutions. With our expanded fleet and the appointment of a strong GSA partner in Al Hayat International, we are committed to supporting Kuwaiti businesses in seizing new opportunities and driving regional trade forward.”

With the addition of Kuwait, SolitAir continues to expand its scheduled and chartered network, which already includes 26 destinations across the Global South, from the GCC to Africa, Asia and beyond.

Recently, SolitAir received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the region’s logistics sector.

SolitAir currently operates a fleet of five Boeing 737-800 BCF freighters. The cargo airline plans to add three to five more aircraft by the end of 2025, with the aim of expanding to 20 aircraft by 2027. This fleet expansion supports the airline’s growth from its state-of-the-art, 220,000-square-foot logistics facility at DWC.

The cargo airline’s fleet is designed to handle a variety of specialized cargo, including temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, e-commerce shipments and hazardous materials, ensuring that each shipment reaches its destination securely and on time.

About SolitAir

Dubai World Central (DWC)-headquartered SolitAir is the UAE's dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled services between Dubai and high-yield key trade routes across the Global South, catering to the bespoke transportation needs of freight forwarders, integrator airlines, SMEs, and e-commerce businesses. Thanks to its agile, customer-centric, and technologically advanced B2B, middle mile business model, SolitAir ensures the swift, efficient, and reliable airport-to-airport movement of goods and products. As a complementary partner to the global supply chain ecosystem, SolitAir bridges critical connections and delivers tailored speed-to-market solutions.

SolitAir operates a growing fleet of modern narrow-bodied Boeing 737-800 aircraft connecting Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) to high yield Global South markets across the Middle East, Africa, the Sub-Continent and Central Asia while adhering to stringent global, regional and local regulations.

With a commitment to reliability, speed, flexibility and efficiency, SolitAir ensures seamless deliveries of Dangerous Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Perishables (including Meat, chicken and fish, and Frozen Goods), Valuable Goods, Vulnerable Goods, Oversized Freight and e-commerce.

SolitAir was founded by Hamdi Osman in 2024 who currently serves as CEO. Hamdi is the former Senior Vice President of FedEX Express Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

