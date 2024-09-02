In line with UAE's Green Agenda 2030

The project will implement cutting-edge smart energy management systems, water-efficient fixtures and many other sustainable features to reduce utility bills and carbon footprint.

The company has delivered several world-class projects, consolidating luxury and sustainability in the UAE real estate landscape.

UAE: SOL Properties, a leading UAE developer, officially begins construction of the premium residential ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’, further elevating the regional real estate landscape by implementing stringent green building principles and advanced energy-efficient technologies.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai,’ will bring a new level of luxury, unforgettable experiences and authentic service to the vibrant city of Dubai under Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a globally leading luxury hotel brand within the Accor group. Fairmont will guide the project’s design, ensuring it embodies the brand’s commitment to providing homeowners with exclusive privileges. Residents will enjoy unique access to integrated services and luxurious amenities, including a private swimming pool, fitness centre, and spa, offering a hotel-like experience within the comfort of their own home and positioning the tower as a significant landmark.

Moreover, the pioneering initiative exemplifies Fairmont and SOL Properties’ long-standing commitment to sustainable development, aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and reinforcing the nation’s status as a global sustainability hub.

The ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’, a premium residence for upscale urban living, uses sustainably sourced and highly efficient materials such as post-tension slabs to reduce material cost while enhancing structural integrity. Similarly, it harmonises opulence and functionality by leveraging prefabricated steel structural components that facilitate speedy on-site assembly, reduce construction time, enhance precision and promote environmental preservation by limiting power use and waste production.

In addition, the project will also feature self-shading balconies to reduce the need for air conditioning and electric-powered lights, thus reducing utility bills and carbon footprint, ensuring a superior lifestyle for all residents. Advanced technologies, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), are being utilised to enhance the project’s overall efficiency.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We, at SOL Properties, strive to elevate UAE residents’ quality of life by synergising luxury and sustainability. In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable growth in the demand for sustainable luxury residences within the UAE as luxury homebuyers are increasingly seeking residences that align with their environmental values without compromising on comfort and design. Hence, we remain committed to catering to the evolving demands of our clients by employing innovative designs and eco-friendly practices that enhance the luxury living experience. We are pleased to reveal that the construction of the ‘Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’ is expected to be completed by Q4 2027.”

The project utilises advanced software and hardware technologies that streamline design, planning and coordination to minimise errors, enhance project management and uphold sustainable standards.

Moreover, the building’s private units and communal areas will feature lush, green spaces, with plants that require minimal maintenance. The project’s exemplary landscaping will help enhance air quality, elevating the environment’s ecological health, while offering stunning panoramic views of Dubai’s cityscape. It will also feature cutting-edge smart energy management systems and water-efficient fixtures that promote a sustainable lifestyle.

With a legacy of 20 years, Sol Properties has delivered several world-class projects, consolidating its stature as a leader in the luxury property landscape. The company’s portfolio encompasses an eclectic array of exquisite residential developments and commercial spaces that converge sustainability and architectural brilliance.

About SOL Properties

Founded in 2004 under the patronage of the Bhatia Group, SOL Properties is a distinguished leader in the UAE's real estate sector, renowned for its luxury property developments. Over the past 20 years, SOL Properties has delivered a number of transformative projects, encompassing exquisite residential developments, iconic commercial spaces, and luxury hotels. The company’s diverse portfolio includes iconic projects across Dubai, such as Ocean House- Palm Jumeirah, Oakley Square, Hillside Villas, SOL Bay, SOL Avenue, Sol Park JVC- premium collection of Town houses, Bloomingdale villas Victory Heights, Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, and hospitality projects like The Dubai Edition-Downtown Dubai, and Radisson Beach Resort-Palm Jumeirah. SOL Properties' dedication to innovation and excellence shines through in every project, as they blend creative ingenuity with architectural brilliance to redefine luxury living and working environments.

For more information, visit www.solproperties.ae

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com