Residences are set to redefine luxury with hospitality inspired living in one of the city’s most coveted communities

Dubai, UAE: SOHO Development, a design-led residential real estate developer, is excited to announce its latest project, ‘The Berkeley.’ Positioned as Dubai Hills Estate’s first fully-furnished, hospitality-inspired residence, The Berkeley is set to offer unique parkfront living in one of the most sought-after communities. The UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, Devmark, has been appointed as the Master Agent for The Berkeley, which presents well-crafted residential suites beautifully appointed with bespoke furnishings.

The Berkeley represents SOHO’s evolution from beachfront to parkfront properties, offering a luxurious lifestyle reminiscent of elite New York City residences amidst Dubai’s serene landscapes. Building upon its distinguished legacy in developing nine luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah and ‘SOHO Palm,’ a sought-after build-to-rent residential building, SOHO now introduces it’s very first build-to-sell project that embraces park life.

Set against the backdrop of the expansive Dubai Hills Park, The Berkeley is conveniently located in the tranquillity of Dubai Hills Estate. Revealing panoramic views of lush greenery and creating an oasis within the bustling cityscape, these residences will offer an unmatched personalised living space, echoing modern aesthetics and a hotel-inspired lifestyle that are hallmarks of SOHO’s properties.

Designed and crafted by the renowned LW Design Group and XBD Collective, The Berkeley epitomises sophistication for its residents through high-end finishes that herald a uniquely refined way of living. Every aspect is conceived with the vision of redefining contemporary living, with every detail carefully curated for a seamless living experience.

The Berkeley offers a suite of exceptional state-of-the-art amenities, all within a vibrant community setting. The lounge serves as a retreat for relaxation, while the azure pool emerges as a serene escape for leisure and indulgence. An expansive, luxurious sun deck provides a perfect space for sunbathing and enjoying panoramic views, enhancing the outdoor living experience. The playhouse presents a safe and imaginative space for kids to learn, play and grow, and Dubai Hills Park is a place where families can spend time together. Complementing the residences with leisure facilities, the wellness studio features state-of-the-art equipment for those seeking physical and mental balance, rounding out The Berkeley’s commitment to a holistic luxury lifestyle.

With an always-available director of residences solely focused on providing an extraordinary sense of security and comfort, The Berkeley offers a diverse range of spacious residential options, presenting studios one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences. Crafted with careful attention to detail, each unit is designed featuring stylish interiors, premium fixtures, and the highest quality fittings, private balconies, and are fully furnished, equipped with access to superior amenities, ensuring every resident experiences a unique and personalised living space.

“We are thrilled to announce our new project in Dubai Hills, marking another significant milestone for SOHO Development. Following our success with beachfront properties, we’ve recognised the growing demand for a lifestyle where sophistication intertwines with the allure of park life, prompting us to introduce The Berkeley. This further highlights our commitment to creating homes that embody the essence of hotel living, enriched by design and innovation,” said Sahil Khosla, CEO of SOHO Development. “Our collaboration with Devmark has been vital in realising our vision, emphasising the importance of partnering with those who share SOHO’s philosophy. Together, we’re excited to introduce The Berkeley, setting new standards in residential living.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, expressed, “Our partnership with SOHO Development on The Berkeley residences embodies a shared commitment to crafting exceptional living experiences. The Berkeley will introduce a pioneering concept of parkfront, hospitality-inspired living, which has been met with great enthusiasm from our network of investors and buyers, setting a new benchmark in residential projects. With Dubai Hills emerging as one of Dubai’s top five transacted areas, we anticipate strong demand for the residences that cater to modern homeowners’ preferences.”

Set to launch in 2024, The Berkeley boasts a prime location just minutes from Downtown Dubai and Al Khail Road. These residences aim to redefine luxurious living spaces, prioritising life, relaxation, and indulgence, all inspired by the highest standards of hospitality.

About SOHO Development:

SOHO Development, a design-led property developer in Dubai established in 2008 by visionary father-son duo Sahil and Somendra Khosla, specialises in delivering hotel-inspired living in the city’s prime locations. The company launched with a flagship development on Sheikh Zayed Road, hosting the luxury brand Ethan Allen, and quickly expanded its portfolio to develop nine luxury villas on Palm Jumeirah. Since then, it has distinguished itself by selectively investing in Dubai’s prime beachfront and parkfront locations, introducing the iconic ‘SOHO Palm’ on Palm West Beach and the upcoming twin residential buildings in Dubai Hills. With a proven track record of bringing concepts to reality, SOHO Development has become a trusted developer in the market, synonymous with delivering high-quality products that exceed market expectations and setting new benchmarks in luxury living.Top of Form

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

