Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone announced the signing of an agreement to develop a landmark project aimed at establishing advanced infrastructure to provide shore power for vessels berthed at SOHAR’s container terminal. The agreement was signed in collaboration with MoonRock, as the lead investor, and Denmark’s PowerCon, as the technical partner. The signing took place on the sidelines of SOHAR’s participation in the GCC Green Mobility Forum.

Shore power, also known as cold ironing, allows ships berthed at the terminal to connect to the onshore electricity grid and switch off their auxiliary engines. This technology reduces fuel consumption, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, decreases air pollutants, and cuts noise emissions near the port area.

“This project represents a strategic milestone for SOHAR Port and Freezone and for the Sultanate of Oman,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Abri, VP Sustainability. “By partnering with leaders like MoonRock and PowerCon, we support Oman’s Vision 2040 and Net Zero by 2050 goals, while enhancing the competitiveness of our port and logistics sector.”

The project will also attract international shipping lines focused on reducing their environmental footprint and complying with International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). It further supports Oman Vision 2040’s ambition to foster sustainable growth and establish the country as a hub for clean, efficient, and competitive logistics in the GCC.

This agreement demonstrates SOHAR Port and Freezone’s ongoing commitment to sustainable port operations. As a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency across Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, SOHAR continues to strengthen its position as a key regional hub for sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.