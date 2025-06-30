Suhar – In recognition of its commitment to the highest health and safety standards, SOHAR Port and Freezone has been awarded the RoSPA Gold Sector Award for Health and Safety for the full year of 2025, marking its second consecutive win. This achievement, presented by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), the UK’s largest and most respected safety awards program now in its 68th year, highlights SOHAR’s dedication to fostering a safe, efficient, and sustainability-driven operational culture. The awards attract nearly 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees worldwide, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

Commenting on the recognition, Eng. Batti Al Shibli, Harbour Master at SOHAR Port and Freezone, stated: “We are proud to receive the RoSPA Award for the second year in a row, a reflection of the strong partnerships we have built with our tenants, operators, and stakeholders across the port and freezone. This international recognition is a tangible outcome of our shared commitment to upholding world-class health and safety standards, while fostering an operational environment rooted in sustainability and efficiency. We remain focused on this path, working together to create a safer workplace that reflects our long-term vision of institutional excellence.”

This award aligns with SOHAR’s strategic direction to build a world-class operational ecosystem, driven by a deeply embedded safety culture and long-term partnerships that continue to strengthen the port’s competitiveness as a leading industrial and logistics hub in the region.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade. Currently, land occupancy for both phase one and phase two has reached 66%.

As of 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons, rise in roll-on, roll-off (RORO) operations. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.