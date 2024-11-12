Muscat – SOHAR Port and Freezone is pleased to announce its membership with the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID). This alliance is dedicated to expediting the achievement of country-specific net-zero goals, promoting the decarbonization of industrial value chains, and fostering a deeper understanding of renewable energy solutions for the industry.

“Joining the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization is a landmark moment in our sustainability journey,” said Dr. Abdullah Al Abri, Vice President of Sustainability at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “This membership aligns perfectly with our strategic objectives and our unwavering commitment to driving positive change. By collaborating with industry leaders and sharing our expertise, we are empowering our stakeholders on their decarbonization journeys and contributing to a global movement that will reshape the future of the industry. Together, we can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world and support Oman’s Net Zero 2050 aspirations.”

As an AFID member, SOHAR will enhance its sustainability practices by integrating renewable sources such as green hydrogen and solar power and implementing robust circular economy systems to minimize waste and maximize recycling. This comprehensive approach aligns with the port and freezone’s core objective of implementing best practices in decarbonization and sustainability across its operations.

Alongside operational improvements, SOHAR is also dedicated to exchanging expertise with its partners and stakeholders on the importance of sustainability in the industrial sector. This membership enables the port to engage stakeholders in meaningful ways, raising awareness around decarbonization and fostering an environment of transparency and shared responsibility. This initiative enhances SOHAR’s appeal to environmentally conscious investors, solidifying its position as a responsible industrial hub in the MENA region.

Through AFID, SOHAR’s sustainability roadmap will continue to evolve, with measurable milestones aimed at reducing environmental impact and strengthening community relations. This alliance ensures that SOHAR remains at the forefront of sustainable practices, ready to adapt to future environmental challenges and support Oman’s national commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.