Muscat: Reinforcing its role in enabling sustainable economic participation, Sohar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of Sohar International, has announced the launch of its SME Debit Card, marking a strategic expansion of its Shariah-compliant offering for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The new card is designed to support the day-to-day transactional needs of businesses, strengthening Sohar Islamic’s value proposition through practical, cost-efficient banking solutions. The launch represents a targeted enhancement to Sohar Islamic’s SME ecosystem, aligning its products closely with the operational realities of business owners while broadening access to comprehensive Islamic banking solutions across the Sultanate.

The Sohar Islamic SME Debit Card enables corporate clients to withdraw, deposit, and manage funds directly from their business accounts, facilitating smoother cash flow management and routine transactions. Offered with no annual fee, the card provides convenient and economical access to essential banking services, supporting greater efficiency and control in managing business finances. SMEs can obtain the card by visiting any Sohar Islamic branch, while existing SME account holders may request it through their dedicated relationship managers.

Commenting on the initiative, Fahad Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic at Sohar International, stated, “SMEs are central to Oman’s economic diversification agenda, contributing meaningfully to employment creation, innovation, and long-term resilience. As this segment continues to mature, we are also witnessing a clear shift among businesses toward financial partners that offer principled, Sharia-compliant solutions without compromising on efficiency or relevance. Sohar Islamic’s approach is anchored in responding to this evolution—by making Islamic banking more practical, more adaptable, and easier to integrate into everyday business operations. The SME Debit Card reflects this direction, supporting enterprises that are increasingly choosing Islamic finance as a strategic and values-driven alternative.”

The Sohar Islamic SME Debit Card further enhances operational convenience by enabling government payments, facilitating compliance and administrative efficiency for businesses. With acceptance across more than 29 million point-of-sale terminals and Visa ATMs globally, the solution supports both domestic and international business activity. Customers also benefit from instant chip-enabled card issuance at Sohar Islamic branches, ensuring rapid onboarding and immediate access to services.

To accommodate higher transaction volumes typical of SMEs, the SME Debit Card provides cash withdrawal capacity of up to OMR 4,000 per day, alongside a point-of-sale usage limit of up to OMR 25,000 per day, thereby enabling businesses to manage supplier payments, operational expenditure, and day-to-day cash requirements with greater flexibility. These capabilities position the SME Debit Card as a practical extension of Sohar Islamic’s broader suite of Sharia-compliant corporate banking solutions, designed to support the scale, pace, and transactional complexity of SME activity.

Sohar Islamic continues to advance Islamic financial innovation by strengthening its portfolio of purpose-driven solutions that support SME ambition and resilience. Through initiatives such as the SME Debit Card, the bank reinforces its focus on delivering Sharia-compliant banking that aligns sound financial principles with the evolving needs of today’s business landscape.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om