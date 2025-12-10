Muscat: Sohar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of Sohar International, has announced a strategic partnership with propGoo (formerly GoLands), marking a significant advancement in the bank’s efforts to enhance its digital service offering and expand customer access to real estate valuation and related solutions. Following the successful integration between Sohar Islamic and Sohar International’s mobile banking apps and propGoo, customers will soon be able to access real estate valuation services digitally, supported by a wide network of approved valuers registered with both Sohar Islamic and Sohar International.

This collaboration represents a major step in supporting the Sultanate’s rapidly evolving proptech ecosystem by bringing together innovative real estate technology and seamless financial services. Through this initiative, Sohar Islamic reinforces its commitment to driving digital enablement, empowering customers with smarter and more efficient banking experiences, and contributing to Oman’s broader agenda for digital transformation and economic diversification.The partnership agreement was signed by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, and Fahad Sultan Al Ismaili, Founder of propGoo.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said: “This partnership with propGoo underscores our strategic commitment to accelerating digital transformation and delivering solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of our customers and the market. Integrating real estate valuation services into our mobile platforms represents a significant step toward building a seamless, technology-enabled ecosystem that enhances convenience, strengthens service efficiency, and supports informed decision-making for individuals and businesses alike. This collaboration aligns with our broader mandate to champion national innovation, contribute to a more competitive real estate and financial sector, and advance Oman’s digital and economic diversification agenda.”

Fahad Sultan Al Ismaili, founder of propGoo added: “Partnering with Sohar Islamic is an important milestone for propGoo as we expand our footprint within the financial and real estate technology ecosystem. Through this integration, we aim to simplify the valuation process and provide a seamless, tech-driven experience to customers across Oman. We look forward to working closely with Sohar Islamic to deliver high-quality services that support the evolving needs of both individuals and businesses.”

This partnership brings together banking convenience and advanced proptech innovation, offering significant value to individuals, businesses, and the real estate market at large. Through such collaborations, Sohar Islamic continues to play an active role in enabling smarter financial ecosystems and supporting the Sultanate’s ongoing digital evolution.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation journey, Sohar International continues to invest in strengthening both its conventional and Islamic mobile banking platforms—ensuring they remain among the most advanced, secure, and user-centric applications in the market. Through continuous upgrades, expanded service offerings, and strategic collaborations such as the propGoo integration, the bank reaffirms its commitment to delivering a seamless digital ecosystem that enhances accessibility, simplifies financial decision-making, and empowers customers with end-to-end services at their fingertips. This milestone reflects the bank’s broader digital strategy to set new benchmarks in service excellence while supporting Oman’s transition toward a more innovative and technology-driven financial landscape.

