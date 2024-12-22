Muscat: Sohar International’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, has been named ‘CEO of the Year in the Banking Sector’ at the prestigious Business Today CXO Awards organized by Apex Media, a recognition that highlights the transformative impact of visionary leadership in driving growth, innovation, and organizational excellence. The event was graced by H.E. Sayyid Dr. Munther Al Busaidi, Vice-Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit, as the chief guest and witnessed the attendance of 200 senior corporate leaders from across Oman’s key sectors, gathered to celebrate excellence in corporate leadership.

Under Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi’s leadership, Sohar International has risen to become the second-largest bank in Oman, earning the prestigious title of ‘Best Bank in Oman’ and playing a pivotal role in driving national economic progress. Additionally, the bank has emerged as the fastest-growing financial institution, expanding its reach beyond borders.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Said Mohamed Al-Aufi, Chairman of Sohar International, stated: “Leadership is the cornerstone of progress, and Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi exemplifies the qualities needed to inspire teams, shape strategies, and deliver outstanding results. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, resilience, and purpose have propelled Sohar International to unprecedented heights. Under his stewardship, the bank has achieved remarkable milestones that extend beyond financial performance, setting new standards for the industry while contributing significantly to Oman’s economic diversification and growth. This recognition not only reflects his accomplishments but also underscores the profound impact that exceptional leadership has in shaping organizations and communities for a sustainable future.”

Mr. Said Al-Aufi extended his congratulations, adding: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Sohar International, I congratulate Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi on this well-deserved honor. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering focus on creating value for all stakeholders continue to inspire and pave the way for a promising future for Sohar International and beyond.”

Since assuming leadership, Ahmed Al Musalmi has spearheaded a comprehensive transformation agenda, propelling Sohar International towards a future where innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity redefine banking experience. Aligned with the nation’s trajectory, the bank’s strategic focus on digital advancements, operational efficiency, robust financial management, and a people-first culture has solidified its position as a responsible and innovative corporate leader. This approach has been instrumental in driving sustainable growth across all facets of business, propelling Sohar International to become the second-highest bank by market capitalization on the Muscat Stock Exchange.

In response, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi remarked: “This award is a testament to the collective strength, resilience, and shared vision of the Sohar International family. Our journey has been one of collaboration, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, guided by a forward-looking strategy and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of our stakeholders. This recognition reflects the relentless efforts of our exceptional team, whose dedication, agility, and unity have been the driving forces behind our success. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Directors for their unwavering trust and strategic guidance, which have been pivotal in shaping our path. This achievement is not just a milestone; it is a catalyst that inspires us to push boundaries further, strengthen our leadership in the financial sector, and create sustainable value for our stakeholders as we continue to build a brighter future together.”

Add to this that the CEO was named 'CEO of the Year - Banking Sector in Oman' award, at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2024, held on the sidelines of the New Age Banking Summit.

Through his strategic vision, Mr. Al Musalmi has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the bank’s expansion into Saudi Arabia, the introduction of pioneering digital solutions, and the implementation of innovative customer-focused strategies. His dedication to aligning Sohar International’s goals with Oman Vision 2040 further underscores the bank’s role as a key player in fostering sustainable economic development and community empowerment. This accolade is a testament to his exemplary leadership and the continued success of Sohar International in setting benchmarks for excellence in banking.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com