Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takaful Suhar to provide essential household appliances to low-income families in Sohar. This initiative underscores Sohar International’s commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar of Social Development, which focuses on empowering individuals and enhancing the quality of life for communities across Oman. By alleviating the financial burden on underserved families, the initiative contributes to a more equitable society and supports Oman’s broader socio-economic progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International, stated, "It is imperative to acknowledge that the success of any organization is intrinsically tied to the well-being of the society it serves. At Sohar International, we recognize that sustainable growth goes beyond financial performance; it is about creating positive, lasting impact within society. Our collaboration with Takaful Suhar is a testament to this principle. By addressing critical social needs through initiatives like this, we not only provide immediate relief but also invest in the long-term development of Oman’s communities. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to driving responsible, impactful change that aligns with the broader socio-economic goals of our nation, fostering a cohesive, resilient, and sustainable society."

Through this partnership, Sohar International will assist in the provision of essential household items, enabling families to meet basic living standards. The initiative aims to alleviate the financial strain of these purchases, allowing families to focus on their broader goals, including education, personal development, and healthcare.

Mr Al-Mansour bin Aqeel Al-Farsi, Executive Director of the Takaful Suhar Team, also remarked, "This collaboration with Sohar International is a pivotal step in strengthening the social fabric of our community. We are proud to work together to empower individuals and promote social solidarity. This initiative will significantly improve the quality of life for families in need, helping them achieve their broader aspirations. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Sohar International for their unwavering support and commitment to this cause, which will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of many families in Sohar."

Takaful Suhar, operating under the Social Development Committee in the Wilayat of Sohar, has a distinguished track record in delivering a wide range of charitable and social services to the local community. With its mission to promote social solidarity through transparent, innovative, and diverse donation channels, the organization embodies the core values of community support and empowerment that Sohar International also upholds. This shared dedication makes the partnership both purposeful and impactful.

Sohar International’s support for this initiative underscores its commitment to advancing Oman’s progress by addressing critical community needs through strategic partnerships. By collaborating with Takaful Suhar, the bank ensures its contributions are impactful, amplifying the reach of its CSR efforts. This aligns with Oman Vision 2040’s focus on social inclusion, equitable opportunities, and sustainable development. Through its human-centric approach, Sohar International reaffirms its role as a catalyst for positive change, driving lasting impact in Oman’s communities.

About Sohar International

