Oman has issued OMR 48 million ($124 million) in new treasury bills (T-bills) at interest rates of more than 4%.

The securities, issued by the Ministry of Finance in two tranches of OMR 33 million and OMR 15 million, offered yields of at least 4.12360% and 4.59914%.

The OMR 33 million tranche matures in 91 days, with the average accepted price pegged at OMR 98.866 for every OMR 100.

The OMR 15 million tranche has a maturity period of 28 days, with the accepted price averaging at OMR 99.685 for every OMR 100.

The Central Bank of Oman serves as the issue manager for the government-backed securities offering.

