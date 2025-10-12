Muscat: Demonstrating its steadfast commitment to delivering robust and client-centric solutions, Sohar International has been awarded the distinguished Visa accolade for ‘Highest Growth in Corporate Card Business in Oman’. The recognition, which benchmarks growth in corporate Visa card spend over the past 12 months against all local banks in the country, was presented during a ceremony on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, in the presence of senior Visa representatives Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional GM for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman; Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman; and Ganes RK, Head of Visa Commercial Solutions for the GCC. The bank’s executives, including Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, Hisham Moosa, Senior Executive Vice President & Head – Project Financing and Global Banking, Ali Taqi, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Commercial Banking, amongst others that attended on behalf of Sohar International. This achievement reaffirms Sohar International’s leadership in advancing corporate card solutions and its growing influence within Oman’s financial sector.

Commenting on this achievement, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated, “This recognition reaffirms the pivotal role of the corporate sector within Sohar International’s strategic journey, as a cornerstone of the Sultanate’s economic and commercial growth. Guided by this conviction, we continue to anticipate the evolving needs of our clients and develop innovative solutions empowered by cutting-edge technologies, enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of our products and services in an ever-advancing banking landscape. We remain steadfast in our pursuit to build a comprehensive portfolio of innovative banking solutions that empower companies to expand and prosper, supporting their journey toward broader horizons of growth and success.”

Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman, said: “Sohar International’s achievement reflects a strong commitment to innovation and delivering value to corporate clients. We are proud to partner with a bank that is driving growth in Oman’s payments sector and setting a benchmark for excellence.”

The recognition stands as a testimony to Sohar International’s ability to anticipate the diverse payment requirements of Omani corporates and to respond with an advanced suite of solutions, ranging from Corporate Purchasing Cards to Virtual and Preloaded Cards. By enabling key card control functions in its Corporate Internet Banking platform, the bank has delivered measurable benefits to clients, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and control over expenditures. This sustained momentum has positioned Sohar International at the forefront of the corporate card segment, establishing its lead in growth across the local banking sector.

This accolade further strengthens Sohar International’s dedication to delivering value-driven solutions for corporates. By combining innovation with deep market insight, and by advancing product development with future-ready capabilities, the bank is charting new pathways in corporate banking while shaping practices that inspire confidence across the financial sector. In doing so, Sohar International continues to align its growth trajectory with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation’s broader priorities of supporting business competitiveness and driving sustainable economic progress.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om