Muscat: In line with its social agenda to continuously educate, enhance, and empower national talent, Sohar International has been at the forefront of investing in youth programs that are sustainable, relevant, and inclusive. In line with the same, the bank honoured the second batch of its Tomohi graduates - a one year internship programme that seeks to enhance Omani youth skills. Held under the patronage of H.E. Eng Said Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the ceremony was held at the W Hotel recently.

The event was presided over by Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, a number of Board of Directors and executive members, staff of the bank, special invitees, as well as the parents of the interns. The event’s proceedings began with a welcome-note by Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi addressing the audience on this significant milestone in the lives of Tomohi Candidates; which was followed by a video highlighting Tomohi Program journey and a keynote speech from Mr. Mutheer Al Kalbani, Head of Sohar | Academy. Subsequent to this, a speech was delivered by a graduate where she expressed her views and the benefits of Tomohi Programa, followed by a special graduation ceremony felicitating the programme’s graduates was conducted. The event also included a special session awarding the Omani innovator Sumaiya Al Siyabi who won first place as the first Arab woman in the Stars of Science program.

Congratulating the graduates on the successful completion of the program, and commenting on the bank’s commitment to nurture and enable Omani youth through it, Mr. Mohammed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, elucidated, “Quality education and training is a top priority for any nation that is on the path to building a knowledge-based, sustainable, and progressive economy. Sohar International is strongly aligned with Oman Vision 2040 which places increased emphasis on nurturing the local youth workforce. Our innovative Tomohi program is designed keeping in mind the changing business landscape and the respective skills required to stay ahead of demands. Initiatives like these form a critical part of Sohar International’s Corporate Social Responsibility agenda. Through this year-long internship program, Sohar International continuously reinstates its commitment to contributing to the empowerment of the nation’s youth.”

Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi added saying, “I would like to congratulate the second batch of graduating interns and applaud them for their dedication. The inherent enthusiasm the interns have shown and the efforts they have put in throughout the program have been commendable. We are certain that they will not only take on leadership roles in the future but will also drive transformation in the sector.”

Tomohi, which translates to ‘my ambition’ in Arabic, is a holistic training, development, and skill refinement program that is geared at boosting the employability of Omani graduates while giving them a competitive edge in a dynamic market. The program is created to help interns identify their areas of interest, explore their strengths, and tap into their potential. To give interns the opportunity to gather an in-depth understanding of different operations in the banking and finance sector, the program places them on rotation across various departments which include Finance, HR Management, Finance Sciences, Accounting, Information Technology, and Marketing. Offering a comprehensive module of study, it encompasses on-the-job training sessions, technical assignments, leadership programs, and various coaching activities. This also helps the interns to acquire the required skills and knowledge that are transferable to various other employment settings.

The Tomohi program not only provides a launch pad to Omani graduates as they commence their careers in the banking and finance industry but also contributes to building a strong, young workforce who reserve the expertise, proficiency, and determination to thrive in tomorrow’s global economies. Through such endeavours, Sohar International has been consistent in supporting the socio-economic progress of the nation.

-Ends-

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

www.soharinternational.com

For media queries

Hameeda Al Balushi

United Media Services

hameeda@umsoman.com