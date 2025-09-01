Muscat: In alignment with its commitment to unlocking human potential and ensuring that every segment of society contributes meaningfully to Oman’s progress, Sohar International has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) to support young Omani women with intellectual disabilities. Formalized through an agreement between H.E. Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, and Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, the collaboration will benefit 40 participants registered at the Al Seeb Vocational Center, equipping them with the necessary vocational and entrepreneurial skills to pursue home-based opportunities. Anchored in the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, the initiative underscores Sohar International’s role as a forward-looking institution that translates national aspirations into tangible impact.

Commenting on the partnership, H.E. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, said: “Sustainable national development is a shared responsibility; it relies on enduring partnerships that bring together public institutions and private enterprise. By aligning resources and expertise, we can create initiatives that not only serve immediate needs but also build long-term capacity for individuals and their families. Sohar International’s engagement in this program reflects a recognition that social progress is most effective when it is collaborative, structured, and designed to deliver lasting value for society.”

Speaking on the initiative, Al Murshidi, remarked, “At Sohar International, we believe national prosperity is not measured solely by economic output, but by how effectively a society enables every individual to contribute according to their abilities. This initiative represents a deliberate investment in human capital—empowering young Omani women with intellectual disabilities to achieve greater independence, purpose, and financial resilience. By equipping them with practical skills and pathways to sustainable income, we are not only strengthening individual livelihoods but also reinforcing the foundations of a more inclusive and resilient national economy.”

As part of the program, participants will undergo customized training in fields such as textile handicrafts, tailoring, perfume production, and date packaging and labelling. Each participant will also be provided with the necessary raw materials and tools as per their chosen fields, ensuring they have both the knowledge and resources required to generate reliable income from home.

As a progressive and agile institution, Sohar International is helping reshape societal perceptions and foster inclusivity while advancing national priorities. More than a financial institution, Sohar International positions itself as a catalyst for systemic change, championing initiatives that transform lives and create enduring socio-economic impact.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om