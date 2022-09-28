Muscat:. In accordance with the national goals to build a knowledge-based economy, Sohar International has stayed committed to promoting initiatives that contribute to knowledge sharing. The bank has recently participated at the Injaz Oman closing ceremony of the 11th edition of the ‘Student Company’ programme and competition. Being the Gold Sponsor for the 11th edition of the programme, the bank has announced the winner of Sohar International award for the ‘Best Video Advertisement’ at the closing event. Organised at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the closing ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Azzan bin Qais bin Tariq al- Said, Vice-Chairman of the Oman Olympic Committee and was attended by senior officials from the public and private institutions participating in the programme.

Mr. Mohamed Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of Sohar International, commented: “The Omani youth are the future of the country and will play an instrumental role in driving the nation’s progress. Through the years, Injaz Oman has played a vital role in enriching the lives of students by helping them acquire the needed skills to start their own ventures and thrive in a competitive market. Marketing is a critical component for any business, and we believe that this award will be a motivation for young entrepreneurs to develop strategic marketing roadmaps, and execute them in line with their respective business objectives. As a bank that is strongly aligned with Oman Vision 2040 that prioritises education as a key sector to achieve sustainable growth, Sohar International will continue to spearhead campaigns that harness innovation and promote critical thinking amongst the youth. As a bank that believes in nurturing a skilled local workforce while inculcating the right saving mindset amongst the youth, this initiative resonates with Sohar International’s vision to aid in the development of the education sector.”

The ‘Student Company’ program provided an excellent platform for students to gain hands-on experience in dealing with real-life challenges as well as equip them with the required knowledge and practical experience to succeed in their respective careers. The program targeted high schools and universities young Omanis with workshops on business management, financial planning, marketing and sales and human resources management among other subjects.

Khaula Alharthy, Chief Executive officer of Injaz Oman, commented, “The ‘Student Company’ program is a unique initiative that was structured to help high school and university students acquire the needed skills, competencies and hands-on experience to become entrepreneurs in their areas of expertise and interest. We at Injaz Oman appreciate Sohar International’s efforts in supporting the future generations of Oman’s entrepreneurs. We look forward to continue this partnership and help bring more development and prosperity to the youth of this great nation.”

The Sohar International Award for Best Video Ad is intended to promote youth's creativity and communication abilities. Several student-run businesses took part in the award qualification, where Pure Green was declared the winner following various evaluation procedures. The award comes under the bank's sponsorship of the 11th edition of the ‘Student Company’ programme and competition organized by Injaz Oman.

With an uncompromising take on ensuring quality education, training and development for the local workforce, Sohar International has taken several such initiatives aimed at driving socio-economic progress in the country while helping the youth explore new channels for growth. By encouraging individuals to continue their learning journey, exercising a progressive mindset in the community, and supporting promising sectors and local talents, the bank has meaningfully contributed to the socio-economic development of the country.

