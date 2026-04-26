Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to broadening economic participation and strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial landscape, Sohar International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Youth Projects Development Fund (Sharakah) to launch the second edition of the Sohar International Women SME Development Program. The agreement, signed by Dr. Mazin Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, and Ali Muqaibal, Chief Executive Officer of Sharakah, builds on the success and key learnings of the previous edition, positioning the program as a structured platform to accelerate the growth of women-led small and medium enterprises and help them embrace technology and digitizing their businesses. The initiative forms part of the bank’s broader approach to human capital development and aligns with national priorities aimed at advancing a more diversified and inclusive economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Mazin Al Raisi stated, “The decision to advance this program into a second edition is grounded in both its demonstrated impact and the evolving needs of Oman’s SME ecosystem. As the landscape continues to mature, there is a growing emphasis on strengthening digital capability, adaptability, and access to the right support systems. Through our collaboration with Sharakah, we are extending a development model that integrates practical skill-building with direct exposure to industry expertise and institutional perspectives.”

Structured as an eight-month program, the second edition retains its core focus on digitalization, mentorship, business planning, and capacity development, while incorporating refinements shaped by participant-driven insights and Sharakah’s implementation experience from the initial rollout. These elements collectively reflect a continued focus on equipping Omani women entrepreneurs with the practical tools, applied knowledge, and professional networks required to operate and grow within an increasingly digital and competitive business environment. The program will bring together a select cohort of 10 women-led SMEs that have been active for at least 18 months, with a more defined emphasis on enterprises operating within the manufacturing sector, recognizing its potential within the country’s diversification agenda.

Further enhancements introduced in this edition are designed to deepen engagement and strengthen real-world application. These include a series of webinars led by industry experts that cover digital transformation, entrepreneurship trends, and practical case studies. They also include mentor involvement from Sohar International across identified areas throughout the program lifecycle, along with executive-level interactions through curated luncheons with the bank’s leadership. These additions are intended to move beyond theoretical learning, enabling participants to gain direct exposure to perspectives that inform decision-making and business growth.

Through this collaboration, Sohar International continues to advance an ecosystem that supports sustainable enterprise development, promotes scalable business models, and strengthens the foundations of long-term economic participation.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om