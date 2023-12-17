Muscat: Sohar International continues its trailblazing journey, securing the prestigious 'Best in Class Wealth Management and Advisory Services' title at the renowned Signature Luxury 100 Awards. This recognition underscores the bank's benchmark capabilities in delivering superior financial solutions tailored to the needs of discerning clients. Accepting the award on behalf of the bank was Mr. Ahmed Al Ardhi, SVP and Head of Wealth Management at Sohar International.

The red-carpet event, hosted at JW Marriott Hotel, spotlighted brands epitomizing resilience, dynamism, and a steadfast dedication to luxury heritage. The event was graced by His Highness Sayyid Nawaf bin Barghash al Said, as the Chief Guest. Attended by eminent figures and high-ranking executives, the ceremony celebrated brands and services at the forefront of luxury excellence.

Mr. Khalil Salim Al Hedaifi, Chief Government & Private Banking Officer at Sohar International, expressed, "This prestigious accolade for 'Best in Class Wealth Management and Advisory Services' not only acknowledges our achievements but signals a future where Sohar International sets new benchmarks in financial excellence. Our client-centric approach cements our unique position in Oman's wealth management landscape. It exemplifies our innovative prowess, expanding influence amongst Oman’s growing customer base, and underscores our dedication to providing exceptional advisory services, ensuring that our clients receive tailored guidance for their financial goals.

Sohar | Wealth Management transcends conventional services, offering tailored financial products covering savings, borrowing, insurance, investments, and everyday banking needs. It seeks to go beyond traditional financial advisory services by providing highly customized investments and insurance, along with other financial products and services. The bank’s comprehensive ecosystem provides a range of benefits, delivered with dedicated commitment and personalized attention. Backed by certified advisors with global insights, the bank facilitates access to international markets through strategic partnerships with renowned international entities, prioritizing a secure environment for clients to achieve financial success.

"Our experienced wealth managers act as stewards of financial well-being, enriching clients' lives by tailoring strategies that elevate their financial standing while aligning with their risk appetite," stated Mr. Al Hedaifi. "Through astute planning and market understanding, we exceed financial goals."

Sohar International’s wealth advisory, distinguished as one of the country's premier Investment Platforms, introduced its Investment Services in 2019, offering a diverse portfolio that includes Bonds, Mutual Funds, and ETFs, spanning international markets with multiple currency options. As one of the largest Investment Platforms, the team provides advisory services to Individuals, Corporates, and Government Entities. Notably, its strengths lie in conducting thorough research and market analysis, resulting in a robust investment performance. Their personalized portfolio reviews ensure alignment with clients' financial goals and risk appetite, showcased through tailored strategies for retirement planning and long-term growth. Sohar International’s extensive suite of investment products caters comprehensively to client needs, offering stability, income generation, and growth opportunities, tailored for both conservative and aggressive investors.

The award encapsulates Sohar International's forward-thinking strategy and commitment to shaping Oman's premium banking landscape. The bank's comprehensive services, including personalized attention, bespoke portfolio management, and global market access, redefine wealth management standards. Additionally, clients benefit from exclusive privileges like premium banking lounges, priority servicing, and round-the-clock access to the Sohar International Call Center, catering specifically to the needs of Wealth Management customers.

Consistently garnering acclaim on the global stage, Sohar International, in a similar feat, secured the esteemed 'Best Wealth Management Services in Oman 2023' accolade from Global Business Magazine. Sohar International's impressive array of awards serves as a compelling testament to its robust growth prospects, affirming its position as an industry leader poised for sustained excellence.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com