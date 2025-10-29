Muscat: Following the resounding success of its recent 3% Cashback Credit Card campaign, Sohar International, in partnership with Visa, announced that the initiative has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers, marked by a surge in card applications and engagement. The success underscores the growing appeal of value-driven banking solutions that combine convenience, rewards, and financial empowerment, reaffirming both institutions’ shared commitment to enhancing everyday banking experiences through thoughtful innovation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International stated, “Success for us has always been defined by how deeply we understand our customers — not just their financial needs, but their evolving lifestyles and aspirations. True progress lies in transforming that understanding into purposeful action that adds value to their everyday lives. At Sohar International, we innovate with purpose, creating solutions that are relevant, impactful, and enduring. Our collaboration with Visa reflects this very ethos, uniting expertise and forward thinking to deliver products that resonate with how people live, spend, and aspire today.”

Echoing these perspectives, Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman, a said, “Visa’s partnership with Sohar International is a great example of how collaboration can accelerate innovation and create meaningful impact for Visa cardholders. This initiative enhances the rewards experience for the bank’s customers while promoting greater digital payment adoption across the market. It also underscores Visa’s commitment to supporting our financial institution partners in delivering products that combine global innovation with local relevance. Our continued collaboration with Sohar International reflects a shared goal of advancing secure, digital-first solutions that enrich everyday commerce and drive long-term value for customers and the wider economy.”

The new 3% Cashback Credit Card exemplifies Sohar International’s drive to create meaningful financial solutions in partnership with Visa. Designed to offer more than conventional rewards, it opens new opportunities for customers to make the most of their everyday spending while gaining measurable value in return. The product combines financial flexibility, lifestyle benefits, and global accessibility — enhanced by Visa’s advanced network and digital infrastructure, ensuring transactions are fast, seamless, and secure worldwide.

Accepted at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide, the Visa card offers unmatched convenience for everyday purchases and international travel alike. Beyond cashback rewards, cardholders also enjoy six complimentary airport lounge visits annually across 25 international airports, along with 24/7 global emergency assistance and extended warranty protection on purchases. For added financial control, flexible installment plans are available with tenures of up to 24 months.

Through this collaboration, Sohar International and Visa continue to inspire progress across the financial ecosystem, empowering customers and shaping the future of payments in Oman.

